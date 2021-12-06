Xiaomi Monitor Ultra Clear 4K, the first monitor for professional use
Xiaomi has already made official the arrival of its first monitor focused for professional use that is also focused on the gamer segment, the Xiaomi Monitor Ultra Clear 4K.
A monitor with a 27-inch screen and 4K resolution specially designed for professionals in the graphic arts sector. Therefore it has PANTONE certification and is compatible with the 99% of Adobe RGB color space, the 99% DCI-P3 and the 100% sRGB color gamut.
Each professional will be able to adjust the color of the new Xiaomi Ultra Clear 4K Monitor thanks to a dedicated button exclusively to adjust all the color parameters. A screen that is capable of offering 1.07 billion different colors, including compatibility with DisPlayHDR 400.
This monitor includes a one-arm stand with OSD layout that allows the screen to be adjusted to any position. Either by modifying its height, inclination or turning angle.
Regarding its connections, it has a USB C for both data transmission and power, two USB A, a 3.5mm Jack port and two HDMI 2.1. Its consumption is a maximum of 90W.
Price and availability of the Xiaomi Monitor Ultra Clear 4K
Xiaomi’s first professional monitor will soon begin its sale in China for a promotional price of 2,999 yuan, about 416 euros. We hope that the company will soon add it to its global catalog.
