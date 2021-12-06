Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: we analyze all the details of the new smartphone | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

Let’s look at the design of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. The finish is very elegant and satin with this glossy effect is attractive. In addition, the glass prevents fingerprints from being impregnated. Since it has no Jack port, the finish is slim and feels solid in the hands at just 158 ​​grams. There is a sheet that is already on the screen, something that is appreciated, but you can feel the edges to the touch. Add to that good stereo sound performance and IP53 resistance to dust and water.

Another design detail is the fingerprint reader on the start button and this dial for the main cameras. The design is slim, so the phone won’t wobble on the table when called or on sloping surfaces.

Regarding the 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, the results do measure up. The maximum brightness is 800 nits, so you will not have problems on sunny days, and the HDR10 + support It is not for the sheer ones: the colors and contrasts are adequate with a density of 400PX per inch. It must also be added that the refresh rate is 90 Hz with a body-screen ratio of 85.3%. One detail is that you will have to activate the rate at the highest, because it comes with 60 Hz by default.

XIAOMI 11 LITE 5G NE | Analysis

If we talk about performance, we must bear in mind that the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The operating system is Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 customization layer. Now, using the statistics obtained from GeekBench 5, the phone scored 2832 points, ranking above the One Plus Nord 2, the POCO X3 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G; on the other hand, it is left behind by the Realme GT 5G. Personally, the interface is well polished, there are no lags despite having several windows and the customization does fall well.

Now let’s go to the photographic, the mobile has a 64 megapixel main lens, an ultra wide angle of 8 and a 2 megapixel lens for depth of field. The selfie, meanwhile, is 20 MP. With good lighting, the phone performs with good color rendering and no saturation, but it drops a bit in sharpness and even worse if you enlarge the image as there is no telephoto. The dynamic range is also adequate thanks to the HDR that we recommend to have activated. The ultra-wide angle is less sensitive to light and the finish is more than fair compared to the main lens, because the corners are somewhat blurred.

XIAOMI 11 LITE 5G NE | Unboxing

When it comes to selfies and bokeh, the finish doesn’t feel artificial. Also, beware that HDR does not work in portrait mode, so you run the risk of getting overexposed photos.

For dark photos, Night Mode has better results than standard sensitivity. Obviously, that’s what it was designed for, only that the standard sensitivity suffers little compared to the Night Mode. The phone still performs without problems.

Finally, the battery is 4250mAh and although the figure is lower than the standard of 5000 and 4500mAh, the system optimizes energy management. According to the records of GSMarena, the phone performs for about 18 hours of video playback and about 13 hours with 50 minutes of Internet browsing. You can easily reach 48 hours if you have regular use of your mobile. The 0-100% charge comes out just over an hour.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.