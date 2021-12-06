Xel Hernández announces the joint work of Health and Education to prepare teachers in preventive medicine

Many deaths could be avoided with prevention, reducing the existence of more patients due to diabetes, hypertension, obesity, among others

When referring to the fact that, after the health emergency, many diseases that can cause death as a result of comorbidity were exposed, the president of the Education commission in the State Congress, Xel Arianna Hernández García, announced that she will convene a meeting of united commissions of health and education, in order to specify actions aimed at the construction of work plans to train teachers on preventive medicine.

The foregoing was announced in the framework of the session of the Health Commission of the legislative branch, where the Secretary of Health in the entity, José Antonio Martínez García, was present.

Xel Hernández mentioned that the use of preventive medicine is essential in society, since most of the diseases suffered by the population are preventable problems.

“We must build a culture of medical prevention, we must develop a joint effort to direct efforts towards health care,” he stressed.

He clarified that, in the case of teaching, many teachers are not specialists in the subject of health, hence the importance of considering actions such as holding forums and trainings, in order to instruct education workers about the preventive medicine.

After acknowledging the work that the Ministry of Health and its owner have carried out to prevent the death of Poblanas and Poblanos as a result of Covid-19 and other diseases, Hernández García commented that as far as the legislative power is concerned, it would be appropriate to collaborate to undertake a series of recommendations that can be made to teachers, through information addressed to educational units.

For this reason, he said, “regarding preventive medicine, in the near future we will seek to have a session of the United Commissions on Education and Health to work on this issue.”