With these exercises get Sylvester Stallone’s biceps

Sylvester Stallone He is an icon of Hollywood cinema. Perhaps one of the events that marked his career was having starred in Rocky, the film that covered part of the life of boxer Rocky Balboa. At 75 years old, this star does not leave the gym and insists on continuing to strive to achieve his physical goals. Find out how to train your biceps like Stallone.

As the protagonist of action movies, this Hollywood actor has had to face very rough training. And even though the years go by, Sly stallone does not give up the pleasure of doing physical activity.

“I went to the damn gym today when I didn’t want to. But, by doing things when you don’t want to, I found an extremely important key to success. Also, I have to prepare to start doing some old school action! ”He had posted in June.

Stallone chooses to keep training

Now, and through social networks, the renowned artist and film director has published a video where he is seen training in the gym, placing a strong emphasis on his arms and especially on his biceps. You can also train this part of the body with these exercises. Go for it! as the filmmaker says.

Curl biceps: Grab a pair of dumbbells. Standing, leave your arms hanging at the side of your body and your palms facing forward. With your back straight, bend your elbows and bring the dumbbells closer to your shoulder. Then slowly lower yourself back to the starting position. If you don’t have this tool at home, don’t worry, you can replace them with some water bottles filled with sand.

There are exercises to tone biceps and you can do them at home

Plank with curl biceps : get into a plank position, resting your hands on the floor, extend your arms in line with your shoulders. Maintaining this position bend your left elbow and bring the dumbbell to your shoulder. Go down and repeat with your right arm.

: get into a plank position, resting your hands on the floor, extend your arms in line with your shoulders. Maintaining this position bend your left elbow and bring the dumbbell to your shoulder. Go down and repeat with your right arm. Biceps isometrics: one last exercise What you can do is, standing again, hold your arms close to your body and your palms facing forward. Without moving your upper arm, bend your elbows and raise the dumbbells to a 90-degree angle. Hold for 30 seconds and come back.

Remember to always get medical checkups before you start doing physical exercise or strength routines. Also consult with a professional who supervises your routine and monitors it.