Will they move in together? JLo and Ben Affleck are looking for a house in Los Angeles

Will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck move in together? On Tuesday, August 10, the singer and actor were spotted looking for a home and there really are real signs that they are looking to buy something together.

JLo and Ben were all over the Los Angeles area looking for a property and one of the houses they saw is amazing. It is a Beverly Hills property that is priced at $ 85 million. A source told TMZ that It seems that the house is not only for Jen, but for both.

In accordance with TMZ, the main house measures 38,000 square feet and has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, an indoor sports complex, with a basketball court and boxing ring, plus a massive swimming pool. There is also a “guest attic” and a house for a caretaker. There is also a 2-bedroom guardhouse and parking for 80 people.

The couple also visited the old Bob Hope farm on Toluca Lake. The house is currently owned by magnate Ron Burkle and is worth $ 40 million.

The fact that you are both looking for big houses is further proof that you could move in togetheras Jennifer already has a home in Bel-Air, while Ben has a home in Pacific Palisades.

New home for a new family?

Sources close to the couple told the magazine Heatworld that the singer and actor plan to expand and create their own family. As reported by the source, JLo is considering having a child with Affleck through surrogacy.

“Jen is eager to have a baby with Ben, but knows that at 52 it is highly unlikely that it will be the traditional way, so she has been considering using a surrogate belly. Ideally, the newborn would arrive shortly after a wedding, probably next spring or summer, “revealed the source.

“She is convinced that it is her and Ben’s destiny to start a beautiful blended family, one that her other children will be proud to be a part of. Ben thinks it’s a great idea, ”he added.

Both Ben and JLo have children from their previous marriages. The interpreter of Batman had three children – Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel – with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Secondly, Jen is the mother of twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.