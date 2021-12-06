Will Smith paid his father’s child support debts

Will Smith has revealed that he paid his father’s child support bill to cover money intended to contribute to his education.

In your new memories, Will, the actor of Independence day details his parents’ separation and future divorce. When the divorce was finalized, Smith’s father received a bill for US $ 140,000 (£ 103,000) for retroactive child support.

By the time the divorce was finalized, Smith was an adult and a successful actor and rapper and explained why he paid the sum that his father could not pay: some. And there was no version of me that would let my father go to jail. “

Smith says he and his father struck a “Ponzi-style clandestine deal” to pay off his mother’s debt.

The star of Bad boys He then jokes that he became “the first person in Pennsylvania history to pay his own child support.”

Smith also revealed that his mother later found out about his arrangement and was “angry” and paid her son back.

Elsewhere in the memoir, Smith confessed the moment he first thought about suicide, after his mother left the family home after years of abuse by his father.

(AFP via Getty Images)

He also explained that he fantasized about killing his father as a result of the abuse and considered himself a “coward” for not being able to stop him.

Will is available now through Penguin RandomHouse.