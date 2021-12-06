Will Smith and other celebrities with strange sexual preferences – People – Culture

The entertainment world generates multiple daily reactions in the media and social networks to the revelations of the Famous.

It is the recent case of the actor Will Smith, who in his memoir opened up with the audience about his privacy and the past events that led him to reflect on what he was doing.

In addition to him, other Hollywood personalities and international celebrities have commented on some peculiarities when having sex.

Will Smith

It was so constitutionally disgusting to the core of me

The 53-year-old American actor published his memoir ‘Will’.

The text has raised a stir in the entertainment world for the revelations made by the protagonist of ‘Men in black’, ‘I, robot’, ‘I am a legend’, and ‘The prince of rap’.

Smith said that, after a break with his first girlfriend Melanie Parker, he turned to “homeopathic remedies and unbridled sexual relations.”

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally unpleasant to my core that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he said.

The actor published his memoir and autobiography ‘Will’. Photo: Instagram: @willsmith

In addition, she commented that sex made her gag and vomit.

The renowned Hollywood actor provided other details of the marriage with Jada pinkett. According to what is shared in their memoirs, at the beginning of the relationship they both drank every day and had “sexual relations several times a day, for four months in a row”.

This is in addition to the revelation that Smith had made to the magazine ‘GQ’ in recent months. There he said that their marriage is open, therefore he and Pinkett have had sex with other people.

Scarlett Johansson

The actress is recognized for multiple roles in the film industry.

One of the main ones is’Black widow‘, the’ Marvel ‘superhero for whom she has been on screen with productions such as’ The Avengers’,’ Iron Man ‘and’ Captain America ‘. In fact, in this 2021 the film focused solely on the character of Johansson was released.

The 37-year-old American has been very reserved with her private life. However, in 2017, he spoke to ‘Playboy’ magazine and was in favor of open relationships.

Scarlett Johansson was born in New York.

“I think the idea of ​​marriage is very romantic; It is a beautiful idea and in practice it can be something very beautiful, ”he said.

“I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. (…) It is something for which I have a lot of respect and in which I have participated, but I think it definitely goes against the instinct to look further, ”he commented at that moment just when he divorced the French journalist Romain Dauriac.

David beckham

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United footballer gave him to his wife in 2004 Victory, with whom he has four children, a 1.8 million dollar sex toy (plus 7 billion COP for the current exchange rate).

Beckham was part of Real Madrid.

The also star of the AC Milan outfit bought the object, according to ‘Sfgate’ magazine, with various eccentricities, as the base was inlaid with ten carats and came with a diamond necklace.

The toy at the time was one of ten designed by Peter Stringfellow, a nightlife entrepreneur in England.

Angelina Jolie

It was very sexual in the garden

The actress, director, activist and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador recounted in 2007 that she had been involved in “a lot of trouble” during her childhood.

“It was very sexual in the garden. I created a game in which I kissed the children and gave them my lice ”, he recounted in a talk with the magazine ‘OK!’.

The protagonist of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider‘, ‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith ‘,’ Maleficent ‘and’ Eternals’ also opened up about their early sexual experiences.

Jolie’s most recent film is “Eternals,” in which she plays Thena.

“The sex and the emotions weren’t feeling enough. She was no longer a child. At one point, wanting to feel closer to my boyfriend, I grabbed a knife and cut it. He also cut me off, ”said the now winner of two Oscars and three Golden Globes.

Justin Bieber

The Canadian singer is currently married to model and businesswoman Hailey Baldwin.

Before their engagement, the interpreter of ‘Stay’, ‘Baby’ and ‘Peaches’ confessed that he had had a unbridled life for the consumption of alcohol and psychoactive substances.

“I did things that I am ashamed of, I was super promiscuous. (…) I think there were times when my bodyguards (entered the room) to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing, ”he revealed in a talk with ‘Vogue’ magazine in 2019.

The singer is married to Hailey Baldwin. Photo: Instagram: @haileybieber

I did things that I’m ashamed of, I was super promiscuous

He called the situation “a legitimate problem with sex.” Therefore, he practiced celibacy for more than a year until he met Balwin.

“I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough, because they lack self-esteem, ”said the 27-year-old.

Heidi klum

The businesswoman and former model toured the catwalks of El Secreto de Victoria and was the cover of various fashion magazines and shows.

During 2013, the German assured that she was struck by dressing up and having a role play prior to sexual intercourse.

Heidi Klum was part of Victoria’s Secret.

“Some people are more experimental in bed and others are more boring. Sometimes it’s good to make an effort to dress up and do things out of the ordinary, ”she commented in ‘Marie Claire’ magazine.

Likewise, Klum, who is now 48 years old, said that love and marital breakups could represent a devastating situation, but that we had to heal and “move on with our lives.”

