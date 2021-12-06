Will Poulter has changed his appearance as Adam Warlock for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

It has been a month since James Gunn revealed that the recordings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 they had finally started, and the actor Will Poulter has shown a photograph of himself showing his new look as Adam Warlock in the film.

Through Twitter, Poulter shared a post about an NGO dedicated to researching the alzheimer in the UK where He included a photo of himself with a new haircut and color change that closely resembles Adam Warlock’s character in the comics.

“Our brains are responsible for everything we have achieved, felt or dreamed of”, the actor wrote. That’s why i think [Alzheimers Research UK] [y] the amazing minds that work tirelessly to overcome dementia through research [harán posibles los avances]”.

Although Poulter was recently revealed as Adam Warlock, the character was first mentioned in the MCU during post-credit scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In a short sequence, Ayesha, the High Priestess of Sovereigns, introduced Warlock as her creation. that would serve to take revenge on Peter and the Guardians after stealing a powerful energy generator from their planet.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023, and the cast will also include Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillen, Zoe Saldana to actor Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role.

