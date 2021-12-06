Massimo ferrero, president of the Sampdoria of the A series, was arrested and transferred to the jail of Saint Vittore, by members of the Finance Guard and by order of the Paola’s Office, located in southern Italy.

Why was the president of Sampdoria arrested?

Italian businessman and also in the world of cinema, Massimo ferrero He is charged with corporate crimes and bankruptcy. An investigation was launched in which his daughter is involved, Vanessa Ferrero and also his son-in-law. They are both under house arrest.

Different Italian media announced that the Sampdoria is not involved in the investigation, so the arrest of Ferrero does not affect the operation of the club, which for now is ranked 15th in the A series.

The Sampdoria statement

The club assured that the arrest of Ferrero He took them by surprise but clarified that the actions for which he was arrested would have happened many years ago. Massimo came to the Sampdoria in 2015 and since then he has been the team president.

“With much surprise we learned of the action of a precautionary measure of detention against Massimo Ferrero, for reasons related to events of many years ago and for which the need for precautionary measures is not clear due to the evident absence of current events. It should be noted that these issues, in any case, are not linked to the management and presidency of Sampdoria, but to Ferrero’s Roman activities related to the world of cinema”Says the club’s statement.

Massimo Ferrero resigns from Sampdoria

For its part, Massimo ferrero He decided to resign as president of the club to make himself available to the authorities “immediately” and especially, to unlink to the Sampdoria with any type of investigation that could relate it.

It should be noted that the Sampdoria It is not the only club that is being investigated. Also the Juventus is under investigation for the same situation.

