Who is the mask LIVE TODAY chapter 27 and chapter 28 by channel RCN LIVE today 2021: how to vote for eliminated hours channel where to see Who is the mask Colombia full chapters today December 5 | Shows

Reality Who is the mask is having success throughout Latin America, with formats in Chile, Peru, and Mexico. Thus, the Colombian version is filling the television audience with emotions, which waits every week to know which characters are the ones who dispose of their camouflage in order to be discovered. The participant who keeps their costume until the end of this season of this program, will be the winner.

In the program of November 16, Who is the mask was positioned as the fifth program in the rating of all Colombia, and in this note you will be able to know more details about the characters, how to vote, the schedule and the transmission channel of this show .

Live: Who is the Colombia mask – chaps. 27 and 28 Rin Rín takes off his mask and they discover that he is the actor from Barranquilla Agmeth Escaf. And so ends the double chapter of Who is the mask Colombia 2021. Researchers save Rabbit Rabbit manages to escape being discovered, but Rin Rin is in danger. Who will be the character under the mask? The driver releases video with more clues. At 59%, attendees vote for Panda and it remains in competition. Rabbit will be discovered? The jury throws the bets Some researchers believe that Panda is Mr. Black or Nacho from the Venezuelan duo Chino and Nacho. Panda puts to enjoy with classic Joe Arroyo Panda takes the stage and makes the audience dance to the remembered theme ‘Rebelión’ by Joe Arroyo. The verdict of the investigators is pending. After singing ‘Steal a kiss from you’, the investigators try to figure out who is behind the mask. Rabbit gives them clues, but his identity cannot be known yet. By public vote, Orquídea is saved and leaves Rin Rín at risk of discovering who she is. Orchid continues with the clues The famous one that hides under the mask of a flower says that it was in different red carpets throughout the world. Some believe that it is the actress Sofía Vergara. Orchid is the second number of chapter 28. She sings and the investigators have some suspicions. In social networks, they believe that it is Natalia Reyes. Rin rín opens the gala of chapter 28 The camouflaged character sings and amazes everyone with his voice. Investigators release clues but still don’t know who it is. The audience saves Coco loco and Cayman. The jury asks Tarantula to remove the mask and, indeed, it works for the actress Johanna Fadul. Finish Chapter 27. Researchers are satisfied with Tarantula From the investigation panel, they praise the presentation of Tarantula and, unanimously, believe that it is the actress Johanna Fadul. Tarantula is the third participant tonight During the turn to advance the tracks, Tarantula says that he left the nets a while ago and that his brother was well known in his country. She takes the stage to sing ‘Bad Fame’ by Danna Paola. What will the jury tell you? The Cayman show makes everyone dance With a meringue classic, Caimán does not leave the jury indifferent. The quirky reptile says he likes tough challenges and was a fan of every sports team for a while. From the panel, some believe that it is the goalkeeper Óscar Cordova, others point out that it is the actor Mario Duarte. Meanwhile, his identity remains on hold. The alligator gives clues about his identity The charismatic reptile says that he spent his vacation in the city of eternal spring and that they will see him shine. Coco loco dazzles the jury with ‘I don’t know tomorrow’ The tropical character receives the best reviews so far this night. From the panel of judges, they tell him that he is an expert in singing and dancing. Everyone continues to wonder who he is and some believe that it would be the singer Juan Carlos Coronel or Marco ‘El influencer’. The first character of the night is Crazy Coco Coco loco gives clues about her identity. The character says that his frustrated dream was always to dance salsa in the living room. Also, go ahead and charge a lot per appearance. Start Chapter 27 of Who is the Mask Thus begins the program in which television and music stars do the impossible with their talent to avoid being discovered. Tune LIVE chapters 27 and 28 of Who is the mask Colombia In short, the Colombian reality show that looks for the famous person who best camouflages himself behind a mask begins.

How was the previous chapter?

The character of Hummingbird has entered a risk zone, while Monster has managed to be saved by the public, since it had a notable participation. On the other hand, the actor who plays Donkey gave an impeccable presentation in the style of Soda Stereo.

What characters have been discovered?

The true identities of the first season were as follows:

Beto Villa Jr. was the Marmoset Monkey

Aída Victoria Merlano personified Esmeralda

Alicia Machado was under the guise of Cockatoo

Claudia Bahamón put on the skin of Butterfly

Sebastián Villalobos was the Gallinazo

Natalia Bedoya became the Palenquera

Rafaella (Marbelle’s daughter) played Gato

Alejandro Martínez used the Armadillo costume

Nairo Quintana put on the skin of the Chameleon

Xiomara Xibille was the Owl

Jorge Cárdenas personified Pantera.

What characters are still in competition?

This is the list of the new characters of the second season:

Monster

Wrist

Hummingbird

Pink grapefruit

Crocodile

Kermit the Frog

Marimonda

Spider

Donkey

Orchid

Mother mount

Panda

Quetzal

Rabbit

Fish

How to vote in Who is the mask Colombia?

Viewers will be able to support their favorite character by leaving their vote through social networks, through the numeral #nombredelanimalEs. The contestants will have to show all their talent on stage so as not to be discovered by the demanding jury, but in the end one of them will have to reveal his face.

What is Who is the mask 2021 about?

The best known Colombian personalities wear costumes to perform a song on the stage and avoid being discovered. The development is monitored by the jury, who act as investigators, pretending to reveal the face behind the mask.

Who is the Colombia mask: schedule

Spectators can enjoy the program on Saturdays (8.00 pm Peruvian and Colombian time) and Sundays (9.00 pm time zone of the referred nations).

What channel does Who is the mask broadcast?

Who is the mask Colombia is broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays through the RCN television channel. The best moments are also shared through RCN’s social networks.

How to watch RCN channel LIVE?

In the event that someone wants to see it, they can do so through the channel’s official website. To do this, you will have to enter the following link: https://www.canalrcn.com/. Another option is to use channel 15 for the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) frequency.

