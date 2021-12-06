Who is Armando Ruiz Treviño, the neurosurgeon whom Gignac yelled at in the León vs Tigres semifinal

André Pierre Gignac was criticized for claiming a doctor in León’s match against Tigres (Photo: Twitter / @ El_Hincha12)

The feline captain, André-Pierre Gignac became one of the focuses of attention during the second leg semifinal match and in which the team of Tigers UANL ended up eliminated. The attitude of the French footballer attracted attention when he faced the concussion doctor of the MX League, who entered the field to attend to the player of the Monterrey team, Juan José Sánchez Purata, and sought to get him off the field, as dictated by the concussion protocol established by the league.

The neurosurgeon, Armando Ruiz Treviño was in charge of caring for Sánchez Purata and later sought him to leave the field as established in the protocol of the MX League in its fourth article, which allows the doctor to withdraw the soccer player to “be certain about the integrity and health of the player.”

Armando Ruiz Treviño was not designated by the League MX, but by the Institute of Neurology, who are in charge of training doctors in the Concussion Protocol and certifies them to attend all cases that arise in Mexican soccer.

Tigres beat León 2-1 in the first leg semifinal of the Apertura 2021 tournament. (Photo: twitter / @clubleonfc)

The neurosurgeon has a specialty in Colunm surgery. He is a graduate of the University of Guanajuato with a degree of excellence. Count with one Postgraduate High Specialty in Spine Surgery by the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery, “Manuel Velasco Suarez”, endorsed by the UNAM.

It is certified by the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery. No. 1331. He is also an active member of the Mexican Society of Neurological Surgery, active member of the Mexican Association of Spine Surgeons, active member of the AO Spine and professor of the Spine Course at the University of Guanajuato. According to information from ESPN.

“In a period of maximum three minutes on the field of play are those that the specialist doctor will have to detect the concussion, if more time is required the analysis will continue outside the same, to be certain about the integrity and health of the player; in addition to deciding on his possible replacement. Based on the SCAT5 test, which is a standardized tool for the concussion evaluation designed to be used by physicians and certified healthcare professionals”, As dictated by the text issued by Liga MX.

León players celebrated their pass to the final (Photo: Luis Ramírez / EFE)

The Frenchman was involved in claim twice to the doctor who stood only on the sidelines to help the defender. The first time the captain attacked the doctor was when the latter He entered the field to attend to the footballer, and later at halftime on his way to the tunnel from the dressing room to claim his intention to take the soccer player off the field.

After, André-Pierre Gignac claimed the whistler facing it, and the French battering ram received no reprimand for the effusive claims. Nevertheless, Santiago Colombatto He also claimed him from a distance and he did receive the yellow card.

The spirits did not cool down, because moments before the end of the meeting, with the euphoria and anger, Miguel Herrera starred in a confrontation that he had with Ariel holan. First the two technicians yelled at each other and then the benches came to do the same. With this, the whistler took out a red card and sent off one player from each team.

