When an obsession becomes a show: Britney Spears installation by an artist and fan arrives

Claudia Bitrán keeps the story of every fan who follows every detail of the career of her idol or idol, although with a slight nuance: part of his fascination has turned it into his agenda and into specific activities to spread the mark of an artist.

In her case, Britney Spears, yesterday shining princess of pop, today an undeniable figure of popular music of our century but with a load of personal and judicial conflicts that only a few weeks ago they managed to leave her alone to start a new stage.

Bitrán was born in the United States in 1986, but only with her participation as the singer’s double in the program My name is (Channel 13) made his taste more evident than doubts. In parallel, he worked as a visual artist, although his life in the United States allowed him to actively participate in the movement Free Britney, who in recent years demanded that the legal guardianship exercised by her father since 2008, which was considered dictatorial and which was only resolved last November, end.

With this background, the Chilean – who teaches in the Painting Departments at the Rhode Island School of Design and at the Pratt Institute and is a guest critic at the NYC Crit Club in New York and at SIA in Beijing – arrives in the country with the installation multidisciplinary Soy tu, which will be presented at the Tele Arte Institute (Serrano 686, Santiago center)

In this exhibition, Bitrán will chronologically present multiple works created during the last 15 years about his fascination and love for the interpreter.

The display will include videos of their participation in the aforementioned TV space; recreations of music videos made from scrap materials; photos; diagrams; and drawings and archive of when he won the dance contest Britney Spears dance Challenge and had the opportunity to meet the singer herself in Las Vegas.

The appointment will also show a record of her participation in the Free Britney movement held in March of this year in New York, as well as portraits and paintings made by herself.

The exhibition opens this Saturday, December 11 and will be open until January 3.