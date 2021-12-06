WhatsApp will show the sound waves of voice messages

One of the platforms of instant messaging most important is WhatsApp, which has different functions that facilitate communication between people who are anywhere in the world, either by messages, video calls, voice notes, etc.

One of the many advantages that this application has is that it is constantly updated to offer a better experience to users. This time we will tell you about a new tool he is working on.

WhatsApp would show the sound waves from voice messages. Photo: Pixabay



What will be the novelty in WhatsApp

What is known is that in the beta version, the audio messages that you receive or send from WhatsApp will show a graphic representation of the sound wave that was recorded when the content was recorded.

According to the WABetaInfo site, version 2.21.240.18 of WhatsApp for iOS will have a small design change in the voice message bubbles, as it will now show the sound waves of the message.

WhatsApp is known to have been working on this new feature for a few months, around six, which was when it first appeared in the beta version. But now, apparently it is ready to be released on all devices.

As we mentioned, users of the beta version already have access to it, but it is expected that soon it will be available in general. The purpose is that users can identify if the voice message they received has a long pause, in order to increase the speed, another of the functions that the application already has.

So if you are a fan of WhatsApp to keep in touch with your friends and family, you will soon find this new function, which although many may think that it is not very useful, for others it will be of benefit.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.