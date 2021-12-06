WhatsApp Today: These are the four functions with which WhatsApp starts in 2022: We tell you how they are and what they will do

Throughout this 2021, WhatsApp had a series of updates and improvements, which continues to consolidate it as the instant messaging application most used worldwide.

Proof of this is that for 2022 four new functions have been confirmed that will arrive at the application.

What are the 4 news with which WhatsApp starts in 2022?

Instagram Reels on WhatsApp: how will they reproduce?

Within the WhatsApp chats it will be possible to share and play Instagram Reels without having to enter the application, due to the connectivity between networks that it handles Goal: WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

Log out in multi-device mode

The multi-device feature is one of the newest in the messaging application, same as allows you to connect a WhatsApp account simultaneously without having to always have a cell phone, the new function that comes to improve this is the possibility of ‘log out’ on any device from your phone.

Delete messages for everyone, but without limit

Currently, the ‘delete message for all’ function is only available during the first 60 minutes after the message was sent, so the new update would allow messages to be deleted at any time to safeguard the security and privacy of users.

Hide from specific contacts

One of the most anticipated improvements is yet to come, this is the option that would allow to hide the profile photo and the time of the last connection to certain contacts so only some people will be able to see that you are ‘online’.

When will the news that WhatsApp has ready come?

The official date has not yet been released and it is not possible to be sure if it will be in the first months of 2022, so if you are interested, we recommend that you be aware of having the most up-to-date version of the application.

More WhatsApp news:

5 safe and reliable alternatives to not run out of instant messaging

How to activate the new WhatsApp ‘sticker factory’?

How to know if someone is online on WhatsApp without entering the chat?

How to put a password in WhatsApp and hide your chats so that nobody can read them

How to download WhatsApp Plus 17.50 to have two accounts open at the same time