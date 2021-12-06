WhatsApp presents a new function to schedule messages

The instant messaging application WhatsApp, announced on December 6 a new modality of temporary messages that the user can activate so that they disappear in a longer period of time than currently available.

“Today we are pleased to offer our users more options so that they can control their messages and the time they are saved: the default temporary messages and the duration options” indicated the platform owned by Goal (before Facebook) through a statement.

Users of WhatsApp they will now be able to enable temp messages by default in all new chats. According to the company, when this feature is activated, all new individual chats that you or someone else create will be set to disappear after the duration you choose.

In addition, the platform added an option so that, when you create group chats, you can activate this function in those groups. It should be noted that this new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of your chats.

WhatsApp adds two new durations for temporary messages

Similarly, the instant messaging platform pointed out that it added two new durations for temporary messages: 24 hours and 90 days, in addition to the 7-day option that was already present in WhatsApp.

How to know if the default temporary messages are activated?

Those who choose to enable the default temporary messages will see a message in their chats informing participants that this is the selected setting. This way, your choice applies to all your conversations in WhatsApp from that moment on and that is not something personal with anyone. Of course, if you need a particular conversation to be saved, you can reverse the settings for a specific chat.

“After being away from our family and friends for over a year, it is clearer than ever that not being able to speak to someone in person does not mean that we should sacrifice the privacy of our personal conversations. We believe that temporary messages and End-to-end encryption are two crucial functions that nowadays cannot be lacking in any private messaging service and that, increasingly, allow us to converse as if we were in person, “the firm said.

How to activate the default temporary messages?

To start using the default temporary messages, you only need to go to Privacy Settings within WhatsApp and select “Default duration”.

Availability

The new feature will be available via an app update and is compatible with iOS, Android, KaiOS, and on WhatsApp Web and the desktop app.

Also read: Young man shows how to comb his hair with breeches; controversial tip goes viral

Receive every Friday Hello Weekend, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta