WhatsApp: How to PREVENT that the images and files of the chats are saved in the cellular memory?

WhatsApp It is and possibly will be for a long time the application of individual and group chats par excellence and it is that ´more than a social instant messaging application, it has also become a work tool, but what happens when you have different groups of WhatsApp and in each and every one of them they send various files and images daily that come to saturate or at least occupy a good part of your memory on the cell phone?

Possibly if your cell phone has hundreds of gigabytes of storage, this will not be a problem for you, however there are people who barely have a couple of GB of memory and they have to be constantly deleting files to make space, so they receive daily new images in WhatsApp (which are not useful) is a headache.

To end this situation, in Heraldo Binario we explain the Step by Step Of how configure your WhatsApp to prevent images and files of your group and individual chats are automatically saved in your cell memory.

How to prevent WhatsApp files from being saved on your phone’s memory?

According to its Help Center page, the chat company owned by Meta, mentions that by default, that is, since you first install WhatsApp on a cell phone, When you download a multimedia file from WhatsApp, it is automatically saved in your phone’s gallery.

For prevent files from downloading to your memory, you just have to follow these steps:

Open your WhatsApp application from your cell phone. Touch More options (it is the sign of the three dots in the upper right corner)> then go to Settings and finally select the option Chats . Already in the Chats tab you will see the option Visibility of multimedia files, you just have to deactivate it.

This will make all the chats, whether individual or group of your WhatsApp, avoid downloading the files, but if you want to do it only with a specific contact or group, then you should:

Open the individual or group chat where you want to restrict the download of files and images Touch More options (the three dots)> View contact or group info. You can also touch the name of the contact or the subject of the group. Touch Media file visibility > Select No or disable the option > click on okay .

