WhatsApp announces new features for 2022

The WhatsApp application is one of the most used communication tools, whether at work or in the family group there is a whole exchange of images, audio and even phone calls now it unveils a new update.

From 2022 they are enabled new functions for WhatsApp and everything seems to be that it seeks to be a little more like Instagram and Facebook since they belong to the same company as Mark Zuckerberg.

Within the WhatsApp news is the reaction function, as can already be done in applications like Facebook Messenger, where you can say what you feel through emojis.

Another of the updates for 2022 is the new function for hide connection, which can already be specific for one or more contacts, so whoever you don’t want will not know the last time you connected to WhatsApp.

It happens that it was a boom for WhatsApp when the messaging app He decided to activate the voice notes, you saved yourself writing your whole story and it was much easier to give details, but it seems that not everyone made life easier.

For this reason, WhatsApp offers in 2022 transcribe the audios so you can read everything they told you if you can’t listen to them, a new option so you don’t lose communication with anyone.

It is also disclosed that in case you want listen to an audio and use another application, it will now be possible due to a Facebook style bubble to continue playback of the voice memo.

On the other hand, the groups that allowed you to put only one image from your photo gallery on your cell phone, in 2022 you can already put up to stickers to identify each group chat. But not all is joy, because they may include ads for monetize WhatsApp.

The advertisements are the least favorite of Internet users when using applications, although it has not been reported how products will be promoted or how WhatsApp will generate profits, The truth is that all the new functions will be given gradually in each update of 2022.