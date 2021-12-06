WhatsApp announces important changes in temporary messages

WhatsApp announces major changes to its temporary messages feature. From now on, the instant messaging service allows users to activate the automatic disappearance of messages for each new chat that is opened. In this way, future messages will be deleted from the application.

In addition, from today users will have more options to configure the time in which they want the message to disappear completely.

This allows people to choose whether they want the text to be removed after 24 hours, 7 or 90 days, which makes a significant difference, since previously it could only be limited to one week.

How does it work?

WhatsApp explained that the activation of temporary messages by default will not affect conversations that already exist.

From this moment, when an individual chat is started, a notice will be displayed informing that the message disappearance function is active.

According to the platform, thanks to this one person will know that the other’s application will delete the messages of the conversation, but not because it is “something personal with anyone”.

This tool will be enabled by default, however it can be disabled for individual chats.

Finally, WhatsApp explained that these new functions are already available on all platforms.

At the same time, the application has a special section on this tool in its question section on the website for those who still do not know well how temporary messages work.

