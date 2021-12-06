What topics will be discussed in the Assembly of Owners?

This Monday the Assembly of Owners in a virtual way, the last one in 2021 and the second that he presides over Mikel Arriola as executive president of the MX League, who this Tuesday will celebrate just one year at the helm of this body that he arrived in 2020 in place of Enrique Bonilla.

Before the 16 owners of the highest category Arriola Peñalosa will present the results after 12 months of his management, marked by Covid-19. Arriola will deliver its report based on three guiding axes: Sports, Economic-Commercial and Corporate Order.

The calendar for the first semester of 2022 and the progress made for the calendar for the second semester of the year, which is detailed in order to give all the possibilities of preparation to the Mexican team.

Likewise, they will be informed about the progress that is made with the certification process for the Expansion League teams that intend to promote and whether or not they have complied with the Economic Control of the MX League, the intention is that if there is clubs in a position to compete for promotion, the lock imposed in 2017 is opened from the 2023-24 season.

With respect to this same league, the growth in debuts that were had with 550 percent more in relation to other years will be announced, fulfilling one of the development objectives of the Expansion League MX, where Guadalajara, Pumas and Monterrey have a subsidiary.

Finally, it will be notified that the communication with the country’s health authorities will continue, in order to continue to manage the capacity of the stadiums with responsibility, which depends entirely on the epidemiological traffic light.

