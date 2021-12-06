What is WhatsApp Plus and how to download the latest version

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform par excellence, has launched a new version for Android devices. It is APK 18.40.0, corresponding to the Plus version of the messaging application.

Among the implementations and novelties that WhastApp Plues houses, the most important are the sending of audiovisual content without loss of quality, customization of menus, calls and the inclusion of more emoticons to complement your messages.

How to download WhatsApp Plus

The main drawback that users who want to download the latest version of WhatsApp Plus is that, at the moment, it is only available for Android. Devices with iOs operating system will have to wait to be able to enjoy the update.

As it is a file of a file in APK format, to obtain the Plus version of WhatsApp you have to delete the one we already have downloaded and search in Google Chrome for version V17.50 as an installation file and check the download link to avoid viruses or malware. Once the file is found, click on ‘Install WhatsApp Plus’ and grant Chrome all the permissions to allow the download.

Once the Plus version is downloaded, you have to enter a phone number to link the contacts, exactly the same as when you started the original version.