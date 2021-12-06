What is the best Spider-Man in the cinema? Maguire, Garfield or Holland – Connoisseurs.com

On December 16, the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” by Sony Pictures and Marvel hits theaters in Latin America amid great expectations from millions of fans around the world to see the film starring Tom Holland. But everything indicates that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguirre will also participate in the film, and the anxiety grows every minute to see the three actors together. But what is the best Spider-Man?

Spider-Man is a superhero who from his origins captivated his followers, first from the comics and then from his movies, perhaps because he is a teenager with whom both the child audience and the adolescent feel identified since Peter Parker is faces problems of an ordinary young man who becomes a superhero. In that sense, the ideal is to enjoy Spider-Man in all its versions.

But this article is destined to define which was the best Spider-Man played in the cinema Maguire, Garfield or Holland, beyond what were their films or versions of their directors. Although it is very difficult for the general public to generate a consensus among the three actors who best represented it, it is necessary to analyze each interpretation from various aspects.

In 2002 the arachnid character had his first foray into film in a live-action version of Spider-Man, directed by Sam Raimi. In that tape, Tobey Maguire played the young Peter Parker, who after being bitten by a radioactive spider acquired superhuman abilities. Maguire went on to direct two more films, completing the first trilogy.

For many the best Spider-Man is Tobey Maguire, who has in his favor the fact that he was the first and that the second movie he starred in is widely considered one of the best superhero comic book adaptations ever made.

Then it was the turn of “The Amazing Spider-Man,” directed by Marc Webb and starring Andrew Garfield. This was a reboot of the first movie and it also features the origin story of Peter, bitten by a radioactive spider, but unlike its predecessor, the cobwebs were not organic but were fired through a device built into the suit.

Garfield, was able to distance himself from everything previously done and show a totally different and even more arachnid Spider-Man, where his fighting style and his movements are more surprising. In addition, his interpretation is more solid from the acting and his handling of irreverent humor positions him a notch above his colleagues.

It was after Sony partnered with Marvel Studios to bring the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe that Tom Holland made his debut in the Spider-Man suit for Captain America: Civil War before all three of his films, of which “No Way Home ”opens this week.

Tom Holland, Disney’s Spider-Man, departs from the other two versions by addressing more of the adolescence side of the character, in part because his profile identified precisely that facet, which, in turn, was the intention that the company I wanted to achieve with the character of the arachnid superhero. Although Holland’s is not the best Spider-Man, he is the current one and will continue with his development in the MCU.

Peter Parker / Spider-Man, in this way, has in each interpreter his qualities to achieve recognition, each in his own way was able to contribute his quality to the powerful Marvel character. But looking at each aspect, only one seems to have found the perfect balance between the parts to become the best Spider-Man: Andrew Garfield.

The young actor managed to merge the young spirit of Peter, with his characteristic enthusiasm, the moment of first love and everything that can be associated with personal problems and sacrifices with the poise of a high-class actor.

The reasons why Andrew Garfield is the best Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield moves and acts like a spider, in one situation or another. Your Spider-Man relies on his ability to contort his body and his wits to defend himself in battle. Due to Garfield’s physique and the added attention of director Marc Webb, this particular version of the character looks more like what a true spider person would look like in the middle of a fight.

In his character, he bends, twists, and moves in a variety of different ways, and makes his physical movements distinctive. And while the fights are not the most stimulating, it is the closest thing to what you would expect from a real Spider-Man and that is something that has not been seen again in live action cinema.

As for the romantic side, the best Spider-Man is also achieved by Andrew Garfield, mainly in the chemistry achieved with Emma Stone. The relationship is presented as more honest and realistic than in the previous trilogy, and they are also more willing to explore the more complicated side of the relationship.

It is evident that Andrew Garfield has a love for the character, he is already a fan of Spider-Man who at his audition took a photograph of himself at the age of 4 dressed as the superhero. When he had the opportunity, he attended charity events dressed as the character, and dedicated hours to his little fans.

On the other hand, in the relationship with Aunt May, it is she who helps him to get back on track when he seems to be getting lost, since she is his only mother figure and family. The character of Sally Field is much closer and her relationship with Peter is much better represented.

Finally, one of the great virtues that make Garfield the best Spider-Man is his great charisma. Unlike Tobey Maguire whose portrayal is flatter, Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker can be funny, charming, and fearless.

The vision will remain subjective and each actor will have fans and retractors. Meanwhile, the great expectation to see the three of them together in action, is set at the premiere this December 16 of “No Way Home”, and comparing the actors to have a new vision about who is the best Spider-Man.

In “No Way Home” for the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, the friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the great challenges of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

But to get into the weather, and compare which is the best Spider-Man, you can see the previous movies: In what order?, On which platform to see them? Directed by Jon Watts, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will hit theaters in Latin America between December 16 and 17. While Tom Holland will return to share the cast with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon as MJ and Ned Leeds, respectively.