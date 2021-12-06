What is Only Fans, the spicy social network already used by several Argentines

A platform that has been gaining importance in recent times is undoubtedly Only Fans, the social network that focuses on promoting content “premium“to people willing to pay to access it and what happened to having almost 8 million users in 2019 more than 130 million currently .

While its growth is really striking, what most often stands out to this company over other similar ones -as they can be Patreon or GoFundMe– is the fact that the same allows the publication of explicit adult content by its creators , having thus very few limitations on what can or cannot be shared.

And this is not a simple rule used by some users of the social network, but the vast majority of them take advantage of the lack of clear regulations to make explicit content with which they generate income based on subscribers. This is how Only Fans gained renown as “the paid adult content platform“.

A hamster went viral as a trader: he fares better than Bitcoin and the S&P 500

ONLYFANS: THE ATTEMPTED REGULATION

But during the last two months of this year there was a particular situation in the controversial social network, since the executives of the company announced that they would change the terms and conditions of the same to stop having explicit content on the platform . The decision generated so much controversy among users of the social network that less than a month later it was decided to backtrack with the announcement and cancel this update.

As explained from the company, the reason behind to make this change is focused on being able to get new investors and leave the tensions with its banking partners , since if it contains explicit content then it prevents its inclusion in the catalog of applications for smartphones of Android and ios -something that could be beneficial for the future of the site-.

Only Fans seeks to regulate the content of its platform.

ONLYFANS: THE ARGUMENTS IN FAVOR

Now, to fully understand the problem with explicit content in the social network, it is first necessary to see the arguments in favor that it continues to function as it has up to now.

According to several creators of sexual content for adults, this platform It is a gateway to the world of pornography, which for many is extremely dangerous due to its links with human trafficking, prostitution and the lack of state regulation .

At the same time, many content creators see it as a medium in which control and ability to post back to people, something that in the traditional pornographic industry does not happen -and ends up leading to bad practices or situations of abuse on the part of the producers-.

Qatar 2022: how to stay for free when you go to see the World Cup

ONLYFANS: THE ARGUMENTS AGAINST

As for the arguments against the use of explicit content in the social network, the main axis is in the number of people who are used against their will to publish the content – something that cannot really be measured but which according to an investigation of the BBC it is quite common -.

And according to this same research, On the site there are situations such as from the explicit content made by minors and victims of human trafficking to the publication of scenes with a excessive violence .