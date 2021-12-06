What hides the scene of the owls in Privet Drive and other curiosities of Harry Potter that you should know before watching the saga

This is probably the first time you’ve seen the Harry Potter saga, or perhaps you’ve already chained up more than one winter afternoon believing that at any moment you will receive your letter to enter Hogwarts.

In any case, you are most likely unaware of some of the curiosities that surrounded the recording of the first novel by JK Rowling who ended up grossing 975 million dollars around the world and who got the nomination for three Oscars.

Filmmaker Chris Columbus reflected in detail the ins and outs of the magic academy that had captivated millions of young people worldwide, with more than 120 million copies sold of ‘harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone‘.

Thus, and on the occasion of the broadcast of the entire saga on laSexta for its 20th anniversary, we explain the 10 curiosities that surrounded the film and that it was screened as the highest grossing film of the entire saga and that you can see this Monday December 6 at 3:30 p.m. on laSexta. In addition, you will be able to see the films of the saga again in AtresPlayer Premium, where they will be available up to a week after they are broadcast on laSexta.

Food, candles … yes, almost everything in the Hogwarts Great Hall was real

The food feasts in the great hall were royal. The first year’s inaugural banquet, Halloween dinner … everything on the table was edible. So much so that, say the gossips, some actors had to be closely watched so that they did not exceed their duties.

In addition, the heat from the bulbs increased the ability of bacteria to grow, so the food went bad more quickly. In fact, the meat had to be replaced every other day, and the vegetables twice a day.

One of the images that most surprise Muggles knowing what’s behind the doors of the Great Hall is a sea of ​​floating candles lighting up the Hogwarts sky. They were all real at the beginning of the saga. To achieve this effect, candle-shaped oil lamps were used hanging from mobile cables. This technique was replaced after one of them fell and caused a minor accident. In addition, as the saga progressed, the technological possibilities for recreate Hogwarts details were up.

The owls and ‘Privet Drive’, also real

Another of the contained scenes in this video that fascinates children and adults immersing yourself in the world of Harry Potter is that of the owls flooding Privet Drive, the neighborhood in which the Dursleys reside. Both the owls and the famous street were real.

Actually, the Dursley family home It is located at 12 Picket Post Close in Marins Heron, Berkshire, England. At least in the first movie. Subsequently, the neighbors suffered from the long night shots and the massive presence of owls, and the scenes of the Dursleys were shot at Warner’s studios in Leavesden.

And yes, the owls were flesh and blood too. At least 80% of those that appeared in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, including Hedwig, Potter’s own owl. Throughout the saga, there were three white and feathered actresses who played the faithful companion of ‘the chosen one’: Ook, Gizmo and Sprout.

JK Rowling’s Elections

The Harry Potter universe had so many details to take into account that it was almost inconceivable to start the film saga without following Rowling’s orders. In fact, it was the writer who selected the interpreters of some of the most mysterious and transcendent roles, such as that of the Professor Snape or Hagrid.

In the writer’s opinion, no one could adapt better to Severus Snape as Alan Rickman, an actor who until now was more recognized for his theatrical performances than for his participation in the seventh art. In fact, the initial refusal of the British to incarnate himself in the Potions teacher led the writer to tell him secrets until then unknown about the character so that Rickman could interpret him faithfully. For the role of Hagrid, Robbie Coltrane he was more easily convinced.

He also emphasized the participation of Richard Harris as Albus Dumbledore And despite the fact that she initially rejected him for claiming to feel too old, a threat from her granddaughter Ella led to the signing of the contract.

Specifically, Harris explained in an interview that it was his granddaughter who had come to threaten him not to speak to him again if he did not accept the role. However, he passed away in 2002 and was only able to shoot the first two films in the series.

Subsequently, the role was offered to Ian McKellen, recognized for his role as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings, but declined because of some unfortunate words from Harris about him. Thus, it was Michael Gambón who gave life to Professor Dumbledore from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

The four children of director Chris Columbus come out in the saga

Violet, Isabella, Brendan and Eleanor are also part of Harry Potter. Would you dare to find them? Specifically, Eleanor plays Susan Bones, the second magician to undergo the sorting hat after Hermione Granger.

Violet appears in a painting on the grand staircase, Brendan plays a Hogwarts student, and Isabella is the girl who reads in Flourish & Blotts, the Diagón Alley bookstore.

Crying Myrtle’s true age

You will have to wait for the second installment to meet Myrtle La Llorona. However, his character will be curious to you from the first moment, and even more so if we reveal a secret: The actress was 37 when she made Harry Potter! And that she plays a girl of 13, as can be seen in the scene of this actress contained in the main video of this news.

But how did he manage to do it? There was a lot of characterization work with Shirley henderson to turn her into the ghost that inhabits the Hogwarts baths. His age far exceeded the initial requirements to select the actors: that they be between 15 and 19 years old to give the saga more realism.

However, his role is impeccable, and you surely did not realize it! And is that Shirley Henderson was no rookie. By then, he had already given life to Jude in The Bridget Jones Diary and to Gail in Trainspotting.

Harry and Hermione’s physical differences with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

Those of you who have read the books will have noticed a slight difference between the physical definition of Harry Potter and Hermione Granger in literature and his image in the saga. Specifically, JK Rowling defines Potter as a green-eyed child, and Daniel Radcliffe it has them blue. Hermione highlights her “mouse teeth”, nothing further from Emma Watson’s teeth.

Despite attempts, it was impossible to characterize them by faithfully following their description in the books. The reason? Daniel Radcliffe was intolerant of contact lenses, and Emma Watson was unable to pronounce correctly with the dental prosthesis, so both elements were dispensed with.

Did you also think there was only one pair of glasses? You were wrong

One of the elements that most defines Harry Potter is his circular glasses. If you thought they were always the same, you were wrong. In all, he used more than 150 lenses to shoot all the Harry Potter movies.

Almost the same fate ran his wands … more than 60 were used just for the character played by Daniel Radcliffle!

Grave-inspired names (beware, spoiler)

The enigmatic Greyfriars Cemetery, located in Edinburgh, was a source of inspiration for JK Rowlling in the creation of the magical world of Harry Potter.

The British writer extracted some of the names from her tombstones as characters in the saga. In fact, Voldemort’s real name, Tom Riddle, was born in Rowling’s imagination thanks to one of these graves.