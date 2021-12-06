what do you have to do to play it

Google has introduced a minigame into its search engine that will find you to find it if you usually get your searches right. We explain what it consists of.

Google has us used to hiding games and Easter eggs in the least expected places of your applications and services. For example, you can play with your Google Home through Google Assistant, or have a good time playing with its well-known dinosaur. It’s always fun find and try these secret Google minigames, so we want to tell you about a new one that you have recently added.

The new Google minigame will be easy for you to find if you regularly fail to do Google searches. We must give thanks to Artem Russakovskii, founder of AndroidPolice, that has shared on his Twitter account the interesting find. Next, we see what you should do to find and play the new secret minigame from Google dinosaur-style.

How to find Google’s new secret minigame

As we said, Russakovskii has been in charge of finding this new minigame. It has been in the Google search engine, precisely when writing a search that had no results. That’s when it has found the kind troll fisherman, which begins to remove some objects from the water.

Therefore, we can specify that the new Easter egg Google appears when you search for a term that has no results. Typically this will only happen if you are looking for a very strange term, because if you only make a mistake in a few letters when doing the search, Google usually makes suggestions with its “Maybe you meant:”.

As we see in the GIF uploaded by the discoverer, the minigame consists of extracting various objects from the water. Starts when we click on the fishing rod, and then the troll He is in charge of pulling the rod and taking out things like a sock, a fish or a can of fish. The find you won’t always like it, and we can see that in the reaction on his face.

It is a game that is not very useful, but it is useful to spend some time of entertainment discovering how it works when we do a search without results in Google. Of course, it is necessary to mention that not available to all users yet. In our case, we could not find this Easter egg nor writing the weirdest terms in the search engine. Maybe it’s just a matter of waiting, As the troll when fishing …

