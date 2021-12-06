“We are going to give everything in Abu Dhabi,” says ‘Checo’ Pérez after an accident

The Mexican Sergio ‘Czech‘ Perez (Red bull), who this Sunday left the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the penultimate of the F1 World Cup, declared that they lost “crucial points for the Constructors’ World Cup”, in which Mercedes surpasses them by 29 units; and that “now” they will “have to go to Abu Dhabi for everything”; venue for the last test of the season, next weekend.

“It was not the best weekend for the team, we lost crucial points in the world of builders, so now let’s Abu Dhabi to give everything to try to change things ”, commented ‘Checo’, born 31 years ago in Guadalajara (Jalisco), who occupies the fourth place in the World Cup, with 190 points, 28 behind the Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), whom He will no longer be able to take away the final third place.

We were a bit unlucky with the first red flag, but we did well after the second highlight. We turn to (Pierre) Gasly (French from Alpha tauri) and Charles (Leclerc, a Monegasque from Ferrari) and when he came out of the third corner there was not enough space for everyone, given how that corner was ”, explained ‘Checo’, fifteen times on the podium since he has been driving in F1, in the that counts two trumps.

A hard day. Nothing worked for us, we had no luck with the first red flag. In the restart we met with Leclerc where neither had a place to do it. A race that we needed like never before is difficult to digest, but the stakes are still high. #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/XHJg5HeJ2m – Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) December 5, 2021

“I ended up getting tangled up with Charles, he hit my rear tire with his right front tire,” explained the Mexican about the accident that cost him abandonment.

“It was a bad moment for everyone, but it was a very unfortunate action. It’s a huge shame, because we needed those points today, “lamented the brave driver from Guadalajara.

“I kept the car on the track because we were trying to restart the engine, we thought we could restart it, but it was a bit hot, so we had to withdraw,” he said.

“It was a very important race for the team today, so it hurts a lot, but there is still hope for Abu Dhabi. There is still optimism and something to fight for; and we will give it our all in the last race of the season, so we have to be optimistic and look forward ”, declared ‘Checo’ this Sunday on the Jeddah street circuit.

With information from EFE