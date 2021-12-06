“We are done with Fast and Furious”

Today Dwayne johnson is a Hollywood megastar. He stars and produces Jungle cruise, which has just been released in theaters and via streaming on Disney +, at an additional cost, which is the film I interviewed you for.

Ten years ago, Dwayne was already a Hollywood star. Mega, not yet. If he had made his film debut as the Scorpion King in The mummy returnsIn 2001, he continued his career in action movies and comedy. Already for The scorpion king (2002) charged US $ 5,500,000. He was Agent 23 in Super Agent 86, with Steve Carell, starred Fairy by accident, and when they called him to join the saga of Fast and furious, I do not doubt it.

But Dwayne Johnson (49) and Vin Diesel (54) have not gotten along at all during the filming of the movies of Fast and furious that they filmed together. The Rock joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast and furious 5ntrol (2011), and then appeared in the sixth, the seventh and the eighth, and even acted in the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, with Jason Statham.



Arm in the street. Another scene from the movie where they met … and got into a fight. Photo Clarín Archive

For the latter, Johnson collected the $ 20 million that A-List stars typically earn, and in many cases, plus a percentage from box office earnings.

Vin Diesel, Dom Toretto in the saga of Fast and furious, is his producer, and he fended off Dwayne saying that he had to deal with him a lot to get something good out of his performance …

“Hobbs was a difficult character to embody. My focus at that time was a lot of tough love to help bring that performance where it had to be, “explained the actor who was one of the soldiers who was Saving Private Ryan, by Steven Spielberg, in his early days as a film actor.



Every man for himself. Johnson & Diesel. Photo Clarín Archive

“As a producer I said, ‘Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who is associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this movie world, on viewers, to view his character as someone they don’t know: Hobbs.” continuous.

“I would do whatever it takes to get performances in everything I’m producing.”

Discussions and quarrel

If the fight were on social media, Johnson beats him by beating. He has more followers on Instagram (257 million) and Diesel, 72.5 million. And as for fortunes. the first is said to have US $ 400 million, and the second, barely US $ 225 million.



Faced. They not only argued, but they would have taken the matter to blows. Photo Clarín Archive

There are rumors that in the filming of Fast and furious 5ntrol not only did they argue, but they came to blows. And Johnson tweeted “Some behave like strong men and true professionals, while others do not.”

So my last question to Dwayne Johnson was on this topic.



With Jason Statham in “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.” Photo Clarín Archive

“My last question is for you, Dwayne.” Are you going back to the “Fast and Furious” saga?

– If I plan to return to “Fast and Furious”?

-Yes.

-No, I won’t. I made it clear a few weeks ago. I had some nice conversations with some people that I needed to have those conversations … So I know there won’t be Fast and furious 10 or eleven or something beyond for me. But it was an incredible race. And yes, we are done with Fast and furious…