Watch Juve’s spectacular Olympic goal against Genoa

Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado converted a corner kick into a great goal. Photo: @juventusfces

The match between Juve and Genoa, from Serie A in Italy, lived a spectacular moment after the Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado score an incredible Olympic goal. After a perfect corner kick, the ball slipped into the astonishing angle.

The 9th minute of the match was played when Cuadrado had to collect a corner kick. With a right leg and a powerful shot, the ball achieved an effect that left more than one speechless to get into the goal.

With this goal, Juve got ahead 1-0 on the scoreboard, which Genoa could no longer overcome. The team of Massimiliano Allegri took the second consecutive glory in the Italian Serie A.

10 minutes from the final whistle, the Argentine Paulo dybala he scored the 2-0 that closed the match and placed his squad in fifth place in the table, 11 points away from leader Milan.

Dybala added his eighth goal against Genoa and 108 as a Juve forward, leaving behind the bad taste in the mouth of the fans after missing a penalty against Salernitana, on the previous day.

Although Juventus had more balls to put in the goal, the great performance of the Genoa goalkeeper, Salvatore sirigu, prevented that from being a win.

The Mexican defender Johan Vasquez played the 90 minutes.