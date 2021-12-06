Waste and glamor !: 10 celebrities who have shown off their Christmas tree – El Heraldo de Tabasco

The brightest month of the year is coming, and celebrities know it! And they don’t miss the opportunity to show off the Christmas decorations in their homes, and of course, pose in front of the Christmas tree.

And it is that through social networks, celebrities have shared photos and videos sharing the ornaments used

Such is the case of Maribel Guardia, who through her personal networks, showed her tree with Batman decorations. In his post, he thanked God for closing the year with lessons learned and for the gift of each sunrise full of hope.

Similarly, the princess of pop, Britney Spears recorded several videos modeling different looks, showing off her decoration, which was in the traditional Christmas tones, red, white and gold.

You can not think of Christmas without remembering Mariah Carey, and the famous singer resonates around the world with her song ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, so she does not miss the opportunity to bring the holiday to your home. This year he posed next to his tree, which was decorated in shades of beige, cream and gold.

And the Colombian Sofía Vergara was not far behind in this decorations catwalk, since from her Instagram account, she uploaded photos celebrating the birthday of her puppy, Baguette González, breaking her Christmas cake, and of course, at the foot of the lush white pine, with golden decorations.

Former Miss Universe, Alicia Machado also did not miss the opportunity to share with her followers how her Christmas tree was finished. In this edition, its decoration was based on rose gold, white and silver tones.

The Mexican host, Andrea Legarreta, showed her fans her huge tree, accompanied by a message of peace and blessings for their families. Christmas in her home arrived in white and red tones, as part of the decorations, there were the names of her, her husband Erick, and their daughters.

Alessandra Rosaldo also joined the exhibition of her home, who with the theme of colored bears, put the Christmas touch in every corner of the Derbez family.

And it is that the decorations were present, from the outside, where they put a huge red bear with a Christmas scarf, and garlands that hung from the ceiling walls.

Galilea Montijo was one of those who did not want to be left behind and presented her beautiful tree which was framed with giant toys in black and gold tones.

On one side of the bush, he placed a gold-colored lead soldier, who finished matching the tones and elegance of the set.

The rocker Alejandra Guzmán shared the moment when she was putting to work to put the long-awaited pine tree. In this case, he did it accompanied by his nephew, and showed the moment when they did not have it on yet, but with the lights on, and the occasional sphere.

And the men were not left behind, as did Adal Ramones, who very much in his style, made a sketch to show off how Christmas arrived at his house.

Although some were put up by themselves, and others hired agencies to beautify their homes, the results were surprising, worthy of a magazine cover.