Vin Diesel shed tears in honor of Paul Walker and posted photos exposing the relationship between their families – Movie News

Vin Diesel is known for keeping alive the memory of Paul Walker, who died in a tragic car accident in 2013. And to honor his memory, the protagonist of the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga shared an emotional message.

There were seven films in the saga Fast and furious those who shared Vin Diesel and Paul walker until the tragic accident in November 2013 that took the life of the Californian actor. Since that moment, not a single moment has passed in which Diesel does not think about their friendship and, on some occasions, posts emotional messages in his memory.

And it was precisely on November 30, Walker’s mourning anniversary, that his partner in profession and life, took to his Instagram account to share a black and white photograph of his daughter, Haina, 13, who was accompanied by the Paul’s daughter Meadow, 22. In the image, the two young women are smiling. The message that accompanies this moment is full of longing and valuable advice that Vin Diesel received from his friend.

“There is so much to tell … I remember that day when you and I were filming that scene in Fast and furious where we ate Chinese food and had a sibling fight scene that ended with you saying, ‘Letty, I just wanted you to come home, Dom.’ When we finished filming that day, you walked into my trailer and asked me, ‘What’s on your mind?’ You always knew when something was on my mind“Diesel mentioned.

I told you that I was about to have a baby and that I didn’t know what to expect at the hospital I was going to after work. I will never forget what you told me.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker have worked together on seven Fast & Furious films since 2001.



It was at this time that he shared the valuable advice of a father to a future father: “You said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait outside the delivery room, but that’s a mistake. Get in there, cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life.”. This Paul Walker memorial message also became a thoughtful letter from Vin, placing on a general plane the importance of enjoying every moment of life, especially with family and friends.

“Tragedies in life are always followed by blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this picture Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel for whom you helped me prepare in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice: it is the same angel that the beautiful Meadow asked to be her Lady of Honorr, “Diesel wrote.

Something similar happened in mid-September, when Diesel dedicated a few words to Paul walker on the occasion of his birthday. “Normally I would tell you that you would not believe how I celebrated your birthday … but the result is certain and I know that you were with me in spirit”said that post.

Walker’s last participation in the On Wheels franchise was in Fast and furious 7, where he shared credits with Jason statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. According to the investigation report by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California; it was speeding in a Porsche Carrera GT that ended the lives of Paul Walker and his friend, Roger Rodas.

The same report mentions that the driver (Rodas), was driving “between 128 km / h and 149 km / h when the car collided with a light pole and several trees”, in that area. The speed limit for Santa Clarita, California is 72 km / h.

It is expected that Fast and furious 10, hit theaters around the world sometime in 2023. The final stretch of this franchise is expected to be directed by Justin lin, an old acquaintance of the saga, while the cast could bring back all the stars like Diesel, Gibson and even The Rock, who recently received a public request from Vin to make amends and drive a car alongside him again.. Do you consider it a good idea for Paul Walker to reappear on the big screen? This is an idea that has long been on the minds of filmmakers.