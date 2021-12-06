Vin Diesel and Paul Walker’s brother had an emotional encounter

This past November 30 marked the 8th anniversary of the tragic death of Paul walker, a date that did not go unnoticed by Vin Diesel, who to pay tribute to his friend spoke of the wedding of Meadow Walker, the day he accompanied her to the altar.

In fact, days after the ‘Fast & Furious’ star’s death anniversary, Vin met up with Cody walker, Paul’s brother. Together, they proved that the beloved actor’s legacy lives on.

On Saturday, December 4, Cody held FuelFest, his annual music and automotive festival, in Phoenix, Arizona. A portion of the proceeds from this event went to Reach Out Worldwide, the charity Paul founded, of which Cody serves as CEO.

“I’m here with my brother at FuelFest,” said Diesel, 54, in a video he shared on his Instagram account, where he appears hugging Cody, at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. “It is an honor to see that my brother Cody brings together all of the automotive culture,” he added.

“I’m so proud of him and I know my brother Pablo is even more proud of him,” referring to Paul, with the nickname he gave him.

“Thank you to everyone, to everyone who was there, who showed so much support today. Thanks to my family for showing up in a big way, ”Cody said, patting Vin on the shoulder.

On his own Instagram account, Cody posted an image of him and the Hollywood star merging into a hug. “8 years later. Thanks, #Phoenix @fuelfest”.

At the event, he was also present Tyrese Gibson, another of the family members of the saga of ‘The Fast and the Furious’, and on Instagram, the actor shared the same images as Cody and Vin. “The hug that will be felt throughout the world!”

On Vin’s emotional encounter with Paul’s brother, Gibson explained. “He got on a private plane, on his own, because he didn’t want another day to go by without hugging Cody Walker in the same week we lost our brother @PaulWalker. This is love, this is real love for the Walker family! ”And filled with excitement, Tyrese added,“ Whatever it takes, we will keep the Paul Walker legacy alive! ”

This is not the first time that Vin has met with Paul’s brother. Even in 2019, Cody visited the cast on the set of ‘F9: The Fast Saga’. Also, that year, Tyrese joined Cody at the inaugural FuelFest in Anaheim, California.

“If FuelFest isn’t the world’s biggest car festival … it will be. Build everything in your life with love … pro advice,” Vin Diesel said in another post, which shows a second perspective of the hug that was given with Cody.

In that post, Tyrese commented: “Cody was moved to tears yesterday, Big Brother … 8 years later, we are all still feeling the loss of our brother P-Dub.”

“The #FuelFest has really created a movement, Cody makes us all feel very proud for running with the car culture and doing it his way … I love your heart, big brother,” the 42-year-old famous added in his emotional writing. years, where he finally thanked the people of Arizona and indicated that what follows is ‘F10’. “8 years, PW. We miss you every day!”

