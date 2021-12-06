Very sweet! Kim Kardashian celebrates son Saint’s sixth birthday with loving tribute

USA-. Kim kardashian he is celebrating thanks to his son Saint, who turns 6 years old. The businesswoman, who is also the mother of Psalm, 2, and her daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, celebrated his child with a sweet tribute on his account of Instagram, which he accompanied with a long series of photos of his son over the years.

My baby Saint is 6 years old today! There is no one like you and your smile and your bargaining skills. I have never met anyone who takes Roblox as seriously as you do! Thank you for being my best friend with the best hugs! You woke up today and you promised that you would snuggle with me until you are 10 years old! Hahaha I’ll love you forever !!! ”, he said Kardashian in your post.

Kardashian accompanied the tribute with a series of sweet images of his son Saint, which were shown to the child as he smiled, laughed and posed with his mother from when he was a baby to the present day. He also shared in his stories of Instagram various family moments, including some never-before-seen videos of the family over the years.

On the other hand, his father, Kanye west, who deleted his account from Instagram Following the passing of his friend, designer Virgil Abloh, last month, he also shared a sweet tribute to Saint. The rapper posted a black and white video of soccer legend Tom Brady and his son as they chat and toss a ball back and forth in what appears to be a private box.

In the video you hear Brady in a fun chat with Saint, in which the soccer legend speaks to the son of Kardashian about his own three children and tells him: “I always want my children to play ball with me and then they say: ‘Dad, I’ve had enough.’” “I like basketball too,” replies the birthday boy. a couple of plays, but the musician did not take long to defend him: “He only missed it because he had a cast!”