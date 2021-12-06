US confirms diplomatic boycott of winter Olympics

Controversies surrounding the Beijing Winter Olympics 2:38

(CNN) – The government of President Joe Biden will not send any diplomatic representatives to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in protest against China’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced on Monday.

Psaki said the administration was sending a “clear message” that human rights abuses in China mean there cannot be “business as usual.”

“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games given the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity of the People’s Republic of China in Xinjiang,” Psaki said at the press conference this Monday.

Psaki added that the US team has the “full support” of the administration, but that the administration would not “contribute to the fanfare of the game.”

“The diplomatic or official representation of the United States would treat these games as if they were business as usual in the face of the egregious human rights abuses and atrocities of the People’s Republic of China in Xinjiang, and we simply cannot do that,” Psaki said.

Psaki said the diplomatic boycott of the games does not mean “that it is the end of the concerns we will raise about human rights abuses.”

When asked if the US is trying to get other allies to join the US in the diplomatic boycott, Psaki said the White House has informed its allies of the US decision and “obviously we will let let them make their own decisions. “

The digital meeting between Joe Biden and XI Jinping 2:25

Psaki also said the White House did not consider it a “correct step” or fair to penalize American athletes by holding a comprehensive boycott of the Olympics by the United States.

The press secretary said the US decision to conduct a diplomatic boycott was passed on to Chinese officials at a “lower level.”

“Certainly a lower standard than President Biden. They were informed of the decision, ”Psaki said when asked if Biden gave Xi Jinping a notice of the decision.

Psaki also reiterated that the topic of the Olympics did not come up during last month’s virtual summit between Biden and Xi.

There will be no total boycott of the Olympics

Psaki confirmed that there will not be a full boycott, which means that American athletes will still be able to compete. The last time the United States fully boycotted the Olympics was in Moscow 1980, when former President Jimmy Carter was in office.

Last month’s virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, considered one of the most critical diplomatic talks of the Biden presidency, yielded no significant progress. However, it served as an auspicious reboot for relations following the sharp deterioration over the last year of the Trump administration and continued hostility toward the Biden administration, even as US and Chinese diplomats exchanged attacks during a summit in Alaska in March. .

Throughout the November summit, Biden and Xi engaged in a “healthy debate,” according to a senior Biden administration official present at the discussions. Biden expressed concern about human rights, China’s aggressive stance toward Taiwan, and trade issues.

Biden and his relationship with China

Almost every major issue Biden focuses on, including dealing with supply chain issues, climate change, North Korea and Iran, has a nexus with China. And the two countries, the world’s two largest economies, remain in disputes over trade, military aggression, global infrastructure, public health and human rights.

Biden argues that democracies can function more effectively than autocracies like China and has used the bipartisan infrastructure law to show nationally how political parties in democracies can work together.

Xi, meanwhile, strengthened his consolidation in power after the Communist Party of China adopted a landmark resolution that raised him to the stature of his two most powerful predecessors: Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. He is trying to seek an unprecedented third term at the party’s 20th Congress next fall.