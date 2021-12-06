Unreal Engine 5 Comes to Fortnite; is the first game to use the engine

Unreal Engine 5 has been officially released on 12/05/2021, coinciding with the arrival of the Season 1 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 3. The new version of the popular Epic games brings with it new functionalities to Fortnite. We tell you everything we know just below:

Unreal Engine 5 Comes to Fortnite; changes and news

Epic Games has announced what are some of the changes and news that Unreal Engine 5 has brought to Fortnite Battle Royale. Those not mentioned we have discovered ourselves both through techniques and tools of datamining, like playing the video game itself.

One of the main changes of the arrival of Unreal Engine 5 to Fortnite Battle Royale is a new physics system. In the 00:15 of the trailer that is below the first paragraph of this news, we see how the player fells a tree using his harvesting tool; the log falls against another nearby log and knocks it down in turn. This can have an interesting effect on games, beyond being a mere curiosity that increases the immersion in the game.

Unreal Engine 5 has brought an improved physics system for stage destruction in Fortnite

Another of the great novelties of the implementation of Unreal Engine 5 in Fortnite Battle Royale is the climate. For the first time, Fortnite includes different weather conditions, such as electric storms or tornadoes that can engulf both players and objects on the stage.

Weather changes come to Fortnite from the hand of Unreal Engine 5

We do not know, for now, if it is possible that there are interactions of more type between both great novelties, such as that a tornado can destroy buildings and that objects engulfed by the tornado can. We will update this news as we discover more about these developments in Unreal Engine 5 and Fortnite Battle Royale.

