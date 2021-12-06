Two roosters in the B-SUV category

If you are thinking of buying a car in the so-called B-SUV segment and you value that it offers good performance, a remarkable dynamic behavior and also an adjusted quality / price ratio, surely our two models have caught your attention: the Ford Puma and the renewed Seat Arona.

Both take advantage of two very good chassis such as those of the Fiesta and the Ibiza, respectively, and we are also going to analyze them with their most powerful engines today. The Puma that accompanies us is a 1.0 EcoBoost with three cylinders but with 155 horses and a light hybridization system. The Arona for its part is the 1.5 TSI of 150 horses with ACT cylinder deactivation system. Both also have dual-clutch transmission, the so-called Powershift and DSG. Let’s see what each one offers us!

Seat Arona or Ford Puma: who gives more?

Completely renewed this year, the Seat Arona incorporates headlights with LED technology as standard throughout the range and the handwritten lettering of its name on the tailgate, which is already incorporated in all Seats, but do not look for many more differences in this model with respect to its predecessor, because only the X-Perience version adds recessed fog lamps on the front in the style of the Cupra Formentor, a detail that is missing in this FR.

Diego RuedaCar and Driver

Thus, its dimensions remain unchanged at 4.14 meters long by 1.78 wide and 1.55 high with a wheelbase of 2.57 meters traced to that of the Seat Ibiza. On the other hand, the Puma chassis has indeed modified its wheelbase and track width with respect to that of the Fiesta, from which it derives. Thus, the bodywork has fewer overhangs and reaches 4.19 meters long, 1.81 wide and 1.54 high, with a wheelbase of 2.59 meters. That is, the Ford only takes 5 centimeters long and 3 wide, but in return it is 1 centimeter lower than the Seat. They are almost traced.

Interiors with the same philosophy

Inside the doors, the differences between our two protagonists are clearer but they both share a good interior presentation as well as materials and settings that are pleasant to the eye and to the touch.

The Puma offers us a higher driving position, with a steering wheel full of physical controls, a central eight-inch touch screen that stands out in the upper part of the dashboard and with the climate control module, identical to that of the Fiesta. Of course, this SUV adds a very complete 12.3-inch digital dashboard and in the case of our ST-Line unit, a mixed upholstery in leather and fabric with red stitching, very showy.

Car and Driver

The interior of the Arona, for its part, has improved the perceived quality sensation and has added subtle color details that suit it very well. The ventilation intakes are illuminated in different shades at night. But the best of all is the central screen of up to 9.2 inches, with the most advanced Full Link system of the moment, with total connectivity with our mobile without cables and with a new voice assistant that responds to the command “Hello, Hello” .

Diego RuedaCar and Driver

The digital dashboard also offers a good level of information and a high resolution, but the highlight of the equipment is the new travel assistant that includes lane keeping, vehicle warning in the blind spot or an active lighting system and that Autonomous driving level 2 has earned this car.

Rear seats and trunks – how well adjusted!

Access to the rear seats of the Arona is much more comfortable than that offered by a Seat Ibiza or any similar utility vehicle, especially due to the width of its doors and its generous opening, because the bench is arranged in a rather low position which It forces us to bend down enough to accommodate ourselves in it. In return, the height limit is generous and we also have good legroom and enough width at shoulder height for two adults to travel without problems. However, comfort details such as handles, ventilation intakes, auxiliary entrances or an armrest are missing.

In the Puma the doorway is not so generous but the bench is higher which means that you do not have to bend down so much when entering. In return, the distance to the ceiling is much tighter and also, in our test unit equipped with a panoramic roof divided into two parts, this system subtracted a few centimeters more in height so that with my 1.80, I clearly brushed against the the ceiling. There is a good space for the legs, especially because we can put our feet well under the seats and the general width seems very similar to that of the Arona. Like this one, the Puma also offers no rear ventilation, no auxiliary inputs or armrests. Just add a storage drawer in the central cabinet. That is, it gives more than a Fiesta but less than its rival today.

Diego RuedaCar and Driver Diego RuedaCar and Driver

The trunks of both reveal that they have been designed for more than covering daily trips or in the city, because they give a lot of themselves. That of the Puma can reach 456 liters thanks to a deep hole called the Megabox that did not include our test unit, with a spare tire in its place. Still, its 401 liters expandable to 1,161 are not bad for a car of its stature. In fact it is a volume very similar to that of the Arona: 400 expandable to 1,280 liters, and all this with a wider loading mouth and a lower threshold, perfect for loading heavy packages.

Two little ones who stomp on the asphalt

The general behavior of the Puma is as agile as you can expect in a car with its aesthetics and even a point faster and more precise thanks to the mechanics that this ST-Line has that we analyze. The suspension feels very firm and supports the body effectively in cornering areas, while the steering is equally fast, offers plenty of resistance and is precise. Another aspect to take into account is the poor visibility both front and rear of the driving position.

Diego RuedaCar and Driver

Thus, this Puma has its main asset in its dynamic behavior. The operation of the 1.0 engine is in the same vein, and its 155 CV can be seen from low turns thanks to the fact that the quick Powershift gearbox always keeps it at its optimum speed of rotation. Even this set can be a bit rough, but never decaf.

Diego RuedaCar and Driver

In the Arona for its part, the general visibility is better than the Puma and that the driving position is not as typical of an SUV as the Puma. Here we feel only a little taller than in an Ibiza, but with all the controls well placed and a comfortable space.

The general behavior of the car is in that line, it is also agile and fast like the Puma but clearly more balanced. The steering is precise on the road but very light to maneuver around the city and the suspension although it feels firm, filters better the irregularities of the terrain when it becomes more abrupt. The 1.5 TSI engine is thinner – you can tell that it is a four-cylinder – and makes the DSG change smoother than the Ford, without there being much difference between the two. In short, we have a car almost as effective as the Puma but more pleasant to drive, which I would not hesitate to choose to go on a trip.

The official performance reflects a 0 to 100 km / h in 9 seconds and a top speed of 205 km / h for the Puma, surpassed in this section by an Arona that uses its 1.5 engine to reach 100 km / h in 8 , 2 seconds and raise the top speed to 210 km / h. In addition, at the consumption level, this four-cylinder TSI with the system that deactivates two of them when their use is not necessary, also proved more efficient than Ford’s micro-hybrid set, which associates a three-cylinder with a small additional electric motor. The average flow obtained during our test was exactly 7 liters in the Arona and 7.7 in its rival.

Seat Arona VS. Ford Puma: Price and reviews

Seat Arona and Ford Puma have proven that they are two of the best cars in their class. Both stand out for offering good dynamic behavior, a larger interior space and better conditioning than that of any utility vehicle and extensive equipment and a very interesting quality / price ratio – which is not identical.

Diego RuedaCar and Driver Diego RuedaCar and Driver

The tested Arona FR is available from 27,580 euros while the Puma ST Line stands at 25,080. That is, between the two cars analyzed there are 2,500 euros that differ against the Arona that are not fully justified. It is true that the Seat offers a more balanced behavior, a more efficient mechanics and a more practical and better equipped interior after its last restyling. So the balance is balanced enough so now the decision is yours.

Seat Arona 1.5 TSI 150 hp DSG

In favor: Chassis. Engine-gearbox assembly. Practical interior. Equipment.

Against: Conservative aesthetics. Price of the unit tested.

Ford Puma 1.0 EcoBoost 155 CV MEV Powershift

In favor: General exterior and interior aesthetics. Dynamism. Throttle response.

Against: Consumption somewhat high. Visibility. Later habitability

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io