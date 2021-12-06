two rings together of more than 384 thousand euros

It seems that now, the sentimental relationship between the New York socialite Kylie jenner and the rapper Travis scott going from strength to strength. The couple, who began dating in 2017, separated two years later amid rumors of infidelity on his part and got together again after confinement, not stopping to show us through social networks that second chances are good And, as in this case, they work.

It is true that they are not married, but their daughter, the little Stormi Webster, and the future baby they expect and will be born in the next year are enough bond to keep their love afloat. As you surely know, the businesswoman and sixth of the children of the media Kardashian clan She is more than four months pregnant and, unlike her first pregnancy, this time she is showing her followers with images on a daily basis how her pregnancy is progressing.

This time and in one of his most recent posts on Instagram, he has not boasted of a tummy, but of a gift and twice. Turns out that Travis Scott, boyfriend and father of her children, has surprised Kylie jenner with a new jewel, an impressive diamond ring that, in addition to her own, she has bought the same in a replica in mini size for Stormi Webster.

“Dad has got us matching rings”, this is the phrase that accompanies the snapshot that the businesswoman has uploaded to her social networks and where mother and daughter with their hands together (and different manicures) show how spectacular are their rings.

The reactions of family, friends and acquaintances of the couple have not been long in coming. His sister Khloé kardashian you have commented “no, you didn’t!”; the italian influencer Chiara ferragni has responded with emoticons of a smiley face with heart-shaped eyes, and so on until reaching more than eight million ‘likes’.

Set in white gold and set with two XL diamonds, one teardrop and one rectangular, mother and daughter have proudly displayed their latest gift, and knowing the approximate price of such ostentatious pieces has become our goal. We have it. In statements to the US media ‘Page Six’, Mike Fried, CEO of the company The Diamond Pro, specialized in precisely this type of jewelry, has stated that Jenner’s ring can be valued at about $ 325,000, to change, just over 280,000 euros, and that of Stormi Webster, $ 120,000, that is, 104,000 euros, a sum that together would amount to 384,000 euros. “These matching rings are absolutely stunning due to their unique design as well as the arrangement of the diamonds.” Fried.

The last whim that a lover Travis scott he wanted to grant them his favorite girls and that once again shows that the budget of this family knows or has no limits.