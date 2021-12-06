Two Chivas de Guadalajara footballers are removed from the squad on the first day of preseason

This Monday, December 6, the curtain rises for the new season of Chivas from Guadalajara. A group of players from the Flock was summoned this day to the Verde Valle facilities to undergo medical examinations prior to the start of the rojiblanca preseason with a view to Closing 2022.

For Michel Leaño This start of the week also has a special nuance: this will be his first preseason as helmsman of the Herd after taking the reins in the middle of the Opening 2021 after the removal of Victor Manuel Vucetich. Leaño has not taken the first day lightly and has already made a decision that is giving something to talk about:

According to information published by the newspaper El Universal Deportes, Gael Sandoval and Oswaldo Alanis They will be removed from the campus at the beginning of the training sessions. Always and according to this same informative note, neither of the two elements counts for the technician and from the offices they are already looking for a way out.

Both footballers arrive at Chivas after finishing their assignments with him Mazatlan and the San Jose Earthquakes, respectively. From the club they have been notified that they can seek accommodation elsewhere for this transfer market after the coaching staff decided to do without them for this upcoming event.

Hence, Leaño and his staff decided that they train separately from the rest of their teammates and not affect the dynamics of the team. “It will be very difficult for them to wear rojiblanco again, since they will only return to train (separately at the club’s facilities), as they seek accommodation”, you read part of the information from El Universal.