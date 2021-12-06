Triglycerides and cholesterol: This cucumber remedy will help reduce blood levels

As we have explained to you on previous occasions, the triglycerides They are a type of fat, the most common that is present in the body. This type of fat is obtained from foods such as butter, oils or meats and serves as energy for our body to work.

But the problem occurs when the calories from triglycerides are not used and are stored in the body, generating fat cells. A sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle can cause our levels of cholesterol and triglycerides increase in the blood and put our health at risk.

To avoid heart disease, obesity and metabolic syndrome, it is necessary to have a more active life, exercise, to eat healthier and manage stress in our daily life. And among the healthy foods that help us control cholesterol levels, there is the cucumber.

Cucumber is very useful for lowering cholesterol

Cucumber and celery juice to lower cholesterol

In order to control the cholesterol levels in the blood it is necessary to have a healthier life, with a better diet and constant exercise. But in the morning we can start by consuming a juice of cucumber and celery that will help us to fulfill this task naturally.

In addition to reducing the cholesterolThese elements contain vitamins A, B, C and E, calcium, iron and phosphorus, beneficial for the body. To prepare it you will need a cucumber, a 200 ml glass of water and two sticks of celery.

1.- Wash and cut the celery and cucumber into small pieces.

2.- Add them to the blender along with the glass of water. Blend and strain the preparation. If you want, you can add the cucumber peel.

3.- Drink this juice 15 minutes before breakfast and it will be a great complement to control blood cholesterol levels.

Juice preparation is very simple

