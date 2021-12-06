Trick to send WhatsApp messages to an unknown number

WhatsApp is one of the applications of instant messaging favorites among internet users; especially in these times where the context has forced us to seek new ways to maintain contact. It is well known that this app can offer us many tools that are ideal for messages, videos, voice notes and stickers, but can you send a message? message someone we do not have registered in the contacts? We tell you below.

And it is that even though WhatsApp It is a very complete application that allows us to maintain fluid communication, it is not without its small inconveniences when using it. For example, in order to make use of the app and send posts it is necessary to have the registered phone number previously between your contacts, unless you know this trick.



(Photo: Pexels)

If you follow the steps below you will be able to communicate with someone without registering their number, which will be very useful if you do not intend to maintain constant communication with that recipient or simply do not want to register the phone so as not to saturate your agenda. Whatever the reason you should not worry because we are going to tell you how you can write to whoever you want.

How to send WhatsApp messages to a number that you do not have registered?

Take note of this trick and get the most out of your app. To begin, it is important to mention that you will not have to install or use external applications, this is an advantage since they can put your personal information at risk. However, with this step by step there will be nothing to worry about.

To send a message from WhatsApp to an unregistered contact, you must follow these steps:

1. Open your preferred internet browser

2. In the search bar you will write the following: wa.me/XXXXXXXXXXX the letters X will have to be replaced by the phone number you want to send the message to

3. After you have entered the number you will see the option “Continue chat“, you will have to click on”To accept“

4. Finally, a conversation with said user will open and you can start sending posts



(Photo: Pixabay)

As you have seen, these simple steps are ideal if you do not have a registered number among your contacts. It is a very fast trick and you can also do it as many times as you want with the numbers that are not on your agenda and in this way you save time and take advantage of all the tools it offers you WhatsApp.

Another advantage of this simple trick to send messages from WhatsApp to an unregistered recipient, is that you do not endanger your personal information by using external apps. This is another of the tools offered by the app from instant messaging so that your conversations are much more fluid and pleasant.

Now that you know these steps, be sure to apply and share them with your friends. These little tricks make a difference when taking advantage of our applications. Don’t stop exploring WhatsApp and stay on top of all your tools and updates on TechBit.

