Transgender children in Dallas are left without hormonal medicine program

A cutting-edge medical program for transgender youth in Dallas it will stop offering hormone treatment and other medical procedures to its new patients, a decision that goes against the standards of adolescent health care set by experts in transgender health.

Genecis —Gender Healthcare and Education Interdisciplinary Support — was a highly acclaimed program launched seven years ago by Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center to provide transgender and gender-diverse youth health care, mental health counseling and therapy. hormonal.

Last month the partner hospitals announced that they would no longer receive new patients for hormone therapy or puberty suppression therapy.

They also deleted all internet references to the program and explained that the services previously provided by it would now be administered and coordinated by different specialized departments of the two hospitals.

The institutions have not responded to questions from The Dallas Morning News on why new patients will not be given the same level of care as those already enrolled in the program.

Medical experts warn that denying adolescents gender-affirming medical treatment puts them at risk of psychological distress and increases the likelihood of abuse and stigmatization.

A doctor specializing in adolescent care said the hospitals’ decision to deny hormone therapy to new patients raises serious questions about equity and continuity of care.

“Needless to say, this seems like unequal treatment and the wrong plane,” said Steve Rosenthal, medical director of the Center for Adolescent and Children’s Gender at the University of California, San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospitals.

“Where are these patients going? And why are they not going to offer it anymore?

The Genecis Clinic was the only program specifically dedicated to transgender children living in Texas and neighboring states.

Accessing gender affirming care becomes a very arduous process for transgender children.

Such care often requires both physical and mental health components, according to the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), the organization that sets the standards for gender-diverse healthcare.