Top romantic Christmas movies to watch this season

Love Actually

–

(Love Actually)



The English film is one of the favorites of the season, as it tells several love stories that happen during one Christmas. It also has a great cast with Hugh Grant, Keira Knightly, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, among others. 18 years have passed since its premiere and this is what the actors look like now .

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video

The Holiday

–

(IMDb)



With Kate Winslet and Cameron Díaz they star in this film about two women who exchange houses in Los Angeles and England during Christmas and with Jude Law and Jack Black. It makes us believe in romantic love.

Where to watch it: Netflix

A Castle For Christmas

A Castle for Christmas

(Netflix)



This is the new christmas movie that everyone is commenting on on social media and basically everywhere. It’s a rom-com with Brooke Shields returning to acting and of course we love a good rom-com to entertain us. In this history, Brooke is a successful author of best sellers you’re trying to buy a castle in Scotland, most casual, right? The movie begins in New York and of course there is nothing more idyllic than Manhattan and its Christmas decorations. But when arriving in Scotland the true romance will begin.

Where to watch it: Netflix