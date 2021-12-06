Tom Holland talks about what he wants for the character’s future

In a recent interview, Tom holland shared part of what he would like to do and see for his character Spider-man in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, once it has already passed Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As he has said before, Holland is a huge fan of his character and wants to do what is best for him, whether it is to continue evolving in the role or to step aside for another or another takes his place.

I love this character more than anything, this character has changed my life. I have a relationship with my fans that is wonderful, I couldn’t ask for anything better. But I want to do what is best for the character. If it’s time for me to step aside and enter the next person, I will do it very proud.

While on the one hand he wants to see a more diverse Spider-Man franchise, he likes the idea of ​​playing a mentoring role similar to that of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man when it’s time for a new actor or a newcomer. new actress inherits the role of the wall-crawler.