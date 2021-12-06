‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Tom Holland knows who bought the Avengers Tower, as he said during an interview in the promotion of the film, as announced in the series of ‘Hawkeye’.

A week away from the world premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Tom holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are on a promotional tour, giving interviews in key cities.

During one of them, Tom Holland assured that he knows who bought the Avengers Tower, so the answer is likely to appear in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘.

And it is that the doubt remained during the premiere of the second chapter of the series of ‘ Hawkeye ‘, where Clint (Jeremy Renner) reveals that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sold the Avengers Tower several years ago.

Who bought the Avengers Tower in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’?

After that in the series of ‘ Hawkeye ‘it will be revealed that the Avengers tower in New York it had been sold, now Tom Holland assures that he knows who bought it.

This has led to the theory of several fans that the answer is in Spider-Man: No Way Home‘, which will premiere in Mexico on December 15.

But who bought the Avengers Tower? It should be remembered that in the movie ‘Spider: Man: Homecoming’, Happy (Jon Favreau) was in charge of getting things out of the Tower.

That is why now fans have made several theories about who could buy the Avengers Tower in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, an identity that apparently Tom holland knows.

These are some of the possible buyers of the Avengers Tower

Among the most famous fan theories about the purchase of the Avengers Tower is it so:

Norman Osborn would be a candidate to buy the Avengers Tower

Norman Osborn owns OsCorp and it is worth mentioning that Willem Dafoe will appear in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, repeating his role as the Green Goblin, whose identity is the businessman of this corporation.

This building is one of the most representative in Marvel comics because the original owners are Fantastic 4 , led by Reed richards and whose film will come from the hand of Jon Watts.

In the ‘Loki’ series, a glimpse of the next great enemy of Marvel’s Phase 4 was already given, whose presence was already confirmed in the following Ant-Man movie: Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

And it is that, over time there have been several versions of Kang and in the comics, there is a company called Queng whose owner is the very Kang, whose original name is Nathaniel Richards.

In fact, in chapter five of ‘Loki’, you can see a building similar to the Avengers Tower but, instead of the classic A, it has the name of Qeng .

Be that as it may, it is possible that answer about who bought the Avengers Tower and whose name knows tom holland, look at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘.