Tom Holland confirms playing Fred Astaire in Sony biopic

Tom Holland is clear that he doesn’t want to be spider-man for the rest of his life, and the actor is beginning to build other types of paths to continue his acting career, although he is somewhat removed from his role as Marvel Studios’ web launcher. The current Peter Parker that we will soon see on the big screen with Spider-Man: No Way Home, has confirmed that it is working with Sony on a biopic of Fred Astaire, one of the most reputable dancers in all of Hollywood and in the film industry in general.

Holland also recently played Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie, which will be released February 18, 2022 with Mark Wahlberg like Sully, and now he’s making the leap to a different type of genre, away from action and fantastic adaptations, to get into the shoes of a very important figure for celluloid. Fred Astaire has shown his talent in works such as Broadway melodies or Top hat.

Promoting #SpiderManNoWayHome in London, Tom Holland says he’ll play Fred Astaire in a film and discusses his future as Peter Parker. pic.twitter.com/iEhujKhFqw AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 5, 2021

“Yes, to play Fred Astaire. The script came a week ago. I haven’t read it yet, it hasn’t been made available to me, but yes, to be Fred Astaire.”

From Spider-Man to professional dancer

Few more suitable actors than Holland were for this role, all is said. The actor has also had a brief career as a dancer, for example in the Billy Elliot musicalAnd of course when it comes to physical appearance he fits perfectly with Fred Astaire in his golden age and peak popularity. For now we do not know too much about the work, and more considering that it has been Holland himself who has confirmed that the feature film is underway does nothing and less. Young Nathan Drake from Sony Pictures has right now a huge race ahead, with a very wide variety of tapes, expanding to more genres.

