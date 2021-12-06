Tom Cruise lands by helicopter in English family’s garden

Tom cruise keeps going with the recording of Mission Impossible 7, a production that dealt with an outbreak of infections and delays as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. The actor is known for performing his action scenes instead of resorting to a stunt double, so it wasn’t uncommon to see him fly a helicopter, but what did surprise everyone was that the famous man landed the vehicle in the garden of an English family.

This Tuesday the 59-year-old actor descended by helicopter in the spacious garden of a family in Warwickshire, in England, as part of the recording of the new installment of the action saga Mission Impossible, local media report.

The well-known Hollywood star used the property of Alison webb for one of the scenes in the film after the owner of the garden was notified that a celebrity –whose name was not communicated– would land there as the Coventry airfield was temporarily closed.

As a thank you, Tom cruise It allowed Webb’s children to take a helicopter ride as well as pose for numerous photos with the family. After leaving the device, the popular actor “approached the children to chat with them; he greeted us with his elbow and thanked us”, Webb revealed.

In statements to the British television network BBCThis citizen said that she thought it would be “cool” if her children were able to witness the helicopter landing in her garden, an experience that was “surreal” for them.

The media also indicate that the actor also went to an Indian restaurant in the city of Birmingham, where he had chicken Tikka Massala and where he left 60 pounds (about 1,640 pesos) to tip the employees.

His controversial audio on the set of ‘Mission Impossible 7’

At the end of 2020, Tom Cruise became a trend after The Sun media leaked an audio in which he was heard scolding some members of the Mission Impossible 7 production for not respecting sanitary measures on the recording set of the film, which will hit theaters in November 2021.

In an audio that The Sun leaked on Tuesday, the American actor was heard scolding a part of the production team for not respecting the healthy distance. “I do not want to see that again. If they do not comply, they are fired and if I see them doing the same thing they go to shit … Anyone who sees the production,” he commented.

amt