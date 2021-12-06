Tom Cruise called the England national team before the final Eurocopa

AFP Agency

London / 11.07.2021





The english captain Harry kane revealed this Saturday that the American actor Tom Cruise conveyed his encouragement to the players on his team before they play the final of the soccer Eurocup against Italy on Sunday.

“Obviously we have former players and people who contact us,” the Tottenham striker explained to the BBC. “Peror yesterday (friday) did tom cruiseAnyone who likes soccer can contact you, “he said.

The star of films like “Top Gun” or the saga “Mission Impossible” was present this Saturday at the Wimbledon women’s final, won by Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty, and Kane pointed out that he moved his support to England before the historic final against the Italians.

“I think I was in the UK and He called us on FaceTime, just to wish the best to our group. It was kind of him, “explained Kane, scorer of four goals so far at the Euro.

“I’m not sure I’m in the final, but soccer is something important in the world. It’s okay to have support that comes from any profession, “Kane stressed.

England will play the first Eurocup final in their history nowspira to conquer his second great tournament, after the 1966 World Cup.

