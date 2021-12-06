Today’s Free Fire Codes December 5, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire, one of the great phenomena for devices Android and iOS, wants to end the first week of the month by rewarding the loyalty of its users. How could it be otherwise, one more day it offers us new free rewards codes. With them we can expand the inventory in Garena’s battle royale, and it is as simple as redeeming today’s codes, Sunday, December 5, 2021, available for players from Spain, Latin America and the rest of the world.

Free Fire codes for today, December 5, 2021

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

UU64YCDP92ZB

FF11DAKX4WHV

PK95JK8QWK4X

CY7KG742AUU2

M68TZBSY29R4

FF101N59GPA5

X99TK56XDJ4X

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First of all: click this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire can be downloaded completely free in the Apple App Store for iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play if you have an Android device. PC gamers can also enjoy this battle royale experience on PC, as long as they follow these simple steps.

Source | Prepare Exams