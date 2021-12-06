Tlaxcala will punish whoever applies conversion therapies

Tlaxcala.- Today, Tuesday, October 19, in Tlaxcala a reform of the state Penal Code entered into force, which will punish women in prison with up to 4 years sexual conversion or gender identity therapies for people of the LGBT + community.

With the publication of an extraordinary number of the Official Newspaper of the Government of Tlaxcala, this federative entity joins the Mexico City, Zacatecas, Colima, State of Mexico, Baja California Sur and Yucatan, states in which the also known reparative therapies of sexual orientation or gender identity are punished.

In this type of “treatment”, it has been denounced, psychological, physical, emotional, moral violence is used and people belonging to the community are subjected to degrading and cruel treatment. Sexual diversity attacking the human dignity of these people.

According to the extraordinary volume, dated May 2021, the Penal Code of the State of Tlaxcala, already has a chapter referring to crimes that violate sexual identity, particularly, in article 295 Ter, penalties of 2 to 4 years in prison are established for those who force another person to receive sexual conversion therapy.

It details that this same warning will be applied to whoever gives this type of therapy without the prior consent of the person to whom it is applied. In addition, it details that said illegal will be prosecuted by complaint.

If the victim of this type of psychological treatment is younger at the time of receiving the grievance against his person, the punitive claim and the power to execute the penalties and security measures, are imprescriptible.

A sexual conversion therapy, as detailed in the document, uses psychological, psychiatric sessions, methods or treatments that have the objective of nullifying, hindering, changing or diminishing the expression or gender identity, as well as the sexual orientation of the person.

It should be noted that the reform regarding LGBT + reconversion therapies to the state legislation of Tlaxcala was endorsed by the last Legislature, being a proposal of the former deputy Luz Vera Diaz.