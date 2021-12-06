This pays Walmart in the USA to its employees according to the position

Publish a list with 13 different positions and a different economic compensation.

Walmart highlighted the salaries it grants according to the functions of each person.

The brand also highlighted the employment benefits it provides to its workers.

After the Government of Colorado required companies to disclose the salaries they pay to their employees, the supermarket chain Walmart released how much it pays its payroll.

The state measure was proposed in order to achieve salary equity while demanding better working conditions from companies and exhibiting their strengths or weaknesses as employers so that applicants to enter their headquarters know if the offer suits them before applying .

Laws in California, Washington, Maryland, Rhode Island and Connecticut are added to this transparency measure, with their own guidelines, although the process in these states is on request, so companies avoid publishing the complete and automatic list of your payroll.

Nevertheless, Walmart was one of the first to publicize the information, highlighting a salary range of between 80 thousand and 200 thousand dollars a year. The minimum wage paid by the chain of stores is 12 dollars an hour (about 255 pesos), although for more than 400 thousand workers it is stipulated between 13 and 19 dollars an hour (around 276 and 404 pesos).

In addition, the brand announced that, at least in the United States, all its workers have health and life insurance, as well as sick, maternity and paternity leave.

We continue our work to support Afghan refugees, like Ahmed, as they find a new home in America. We’re focusing our support on refugees as they arrive, while preparing associates and communities to welcome our new neighbors. https://t.co/GTCGHWfBbC pic.twitter.com/zT8XtYwsBk – Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) November 30, 2021

How much do Walmart employees earn in the USA?

These are the charges that are regularly needed in a Walmart grocery store. Workers who carry out these activities receive this salary:

Worker of maintenance and cleaning: $ 32 The time (529.73 pesos).

The time Walmart Gas Station Clerk: Enter 11 and 18 dollars per hour ($ 182.10 and $ 297.98).

per hour Warehouse worker and product unloading: from 13 to 21 dollars per hour ($ 215.20 and $ 347.64).

per hour Cashier: from 15 to 22 dollars per hour ($ 248.31 and $ 364.19).

from per hour Auto care clerk: from 12.50 to 21 dollars per hour ($ 206.93 and $ 347.64).

per hour Online order delivery worker: from 13 to 21 dollars per hour ($ 215.20 and $ 347.64).

per hour Online Order Advisor: From 15 to 22 dollars The time ($ 248.31 and $ 364.19).

The time Supervisor and worker trainer: de 16 to 30 dollars per hour (264.87 and 496.63).

per hour Food Preparation Clerk: From 15 to 22 dollars per hour ($ 248.31 and $ 364.19).

per hour Cafeteria worker: de $ 12.25 to $ 19.95 per hour ($ 202.79 and $ 330.26).

per hour Pharmacy clerk: from 52,416 to 153,920 dollars year.

from year. Systems engineer: from 80 thousand to 200 thousand dollars annually.

from 80 thousand to 200 thousand dollars annually. Systems Engineering Senior Manager: 213,116 thousand dollars a year.

Now read:

Walmart’s mislabeling is exhibited by TikTok user

Promotions war: social media users show the worst

The retail and e-commerce sector dominated by two brands ?: Walmart now buys Bonobos