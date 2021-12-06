This is the beneficial effect of prunes on men’s health

MADRID, Dec. 5 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Daily consumption of prunes has a protective effect on bone health in men over 50, according to new research from the School of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences at San Diego State University, in the United States, published in the ‘Journal of Medicinal Food’.

This study is the first of its kind to examine the beneficial effect of prunes on the bones of men, who also suffer from osteoporosis, although bone diseases in men are often overlooked.

“We have already seen significant evidence that prunes have a positive effect on bone health in women, so it is particularly exciting to find that prunes may also play a beneficial role in bone health in men. We are looking forward to it. further study the ‘plum effect’ on bones and other aspects of men’s health, “stresses lead researcher Professor Shirin Hooshmand, PhD and PhD in nutrition from the College of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences at the San Diego State University.

In this randomized, controlled clinical study, 57 healthy men between the ages of 50 and 79 were assigned to either consume 100 grams of prunes each day or not consume them for twelve months. After one year, consumers of prunes showed a significant decrease in biomarkers of bone degradation, while no changes were observed in the control group.

The study authors also found that men who ate prunes showed improvements in bone geometry, indicating greater bone strength.

Historically, research has focused on osteoporosis and bone health in women, already indicating a favorable bone response to prunes specifically among postmenopausal women.

Several studies have suggested that consuming 50 to 100 grams of prunes per day could lead to increased bone mass and decreased bone breakdown. Additionally, a recent case study published in ‘Bone Reports’ earlier this year reported that total bone mineral density increased in a postmenopausal woman with osteopenia after consuming 50 grams of prunes per day for 16 months.

“Bone health is not just a concern for women. Men also need to think about how to protect their bones,” recalls Leslie Bonci, consultant to the California Plum Board. nutrients that provide a preventive, proactive and palatable option for men to optimize their bone health. “

While the most recent research from San Diego State University is an exciting addition to the existing literature focusing on prunes, more research is currently being conducted on the effect of prunes on human bone health.

An upcoming study from Pennsylvania State University examines how consuming different amounts of prunes affects health outcomes in postmenopausal women over a period of one year. The study not only explores the impact of prunes on bone health, but will also examine their on inflammation and gut health.