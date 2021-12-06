This is Sandra Bullock’s apartment in “the building of the stars”

TO Sandra Bullock He doesn’t like being a celebrity, and it seems that now he doesn’t like living near them either. Because he has just put his luxurious apartment up for sale in The Angels.

Located on the famous Sunset Strip, in the same building they are owners Courteney Cox, Lindsay Lohan, Cher, Adam Sandler, Joan Collins, Kelly Osbourne and the singer PJ Harvey, among other rich and famous. Elton John he also owns a unit.

Sandra Bullock will leave “the department of the stars” in West hollywood, with a commanding view of the Pacific Ocean, if you get a buyer for 4.5 million dollars.

It is the price of the dream apartment that the actress bought in 2014 and that previously had belonged to Matthew Perry, the actor from Friends.

It has two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, and five-star amenities at your disposal: 24-hour valet parking, fitness center, sauna and a large swimming pool.

No one doubts that Sandra Bullock will achieve her goal as soon as possible since it is a home in a highly coveted building that usually sells its units before going on the market and has become a favorite of stars who are looking for a strategic location in Hollywood.

Sandra Bullock’s apartment is on the 22nd floor of the building, which has 31 in all.

The actress of “Máxima Velocity” and “Miss Congeniality” was in charge of renovating and decorating it herself with a minimalist and modern style, and making the most of its views and natural light that are taken advantage of through large windows in all environments.

The protagonist of the apartment is a spacious dining room with natural wood furniture that is combined with white floors and ceilings, creating a warm and simple atmosphere.

The architecture of the building constructed in the 1960s is an attraction for artists looking for a certain vintage touch with state-of-the-art services.

And that was one of the reasons that delighted Sandra Bullock, who also enjoyed her open kitchen and comfortable living room, all with an unparalleled view of the sea that is even better appreciated from the large terrace of the apartment.

Just because Sandra Bullock puts the building up for sale doesn’t mean she’s leaving Los Angeles. However, no one knows what the next family destination will be for the 57-year-old actress who owns a lot of properties: another apartment in Sierra Towers, two houses in Malibu, other houses in New York and New Orleans, a vacation complex in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and a mansion in Austin, Texas and another in Beverly Hills, among others.