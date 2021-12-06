This is Sandra Bullock’s apartment in “the building of the stars”

TO Sandra Bullock He doesn’t like being a celebrity, and it seems that now he doesn’t like living near them either. Because he has just put his luxurious apartment up for sale in The Angels.

Located on the famous Sunset Strip, in the same building they are owners Courteney Cox, Lindsay Lohan, Cher, Adam Sandler, Joan Collins, Kelly Osbourne and the singer PJ Harvey, among other rich and famous. Elton John he also owns a unit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker